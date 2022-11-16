DON DAVIS: Being faithrull in all we do

Years ago, I sent a "Get Well" card to the home address of a friend. In about two weeks the card came back with the notation, "no longer lives at this address". It had been a while since I had visited the person, so I assumed from the note, they had moved.

A short time later I learned that the person was back in the hospital and went by to visit. In our conversation I asked, "Where have you moved?" The person said I still live in the same house. In the conversation I learned their mail was delivered to a post office box. Hearing this, the question came to mind, why the post office did not check their locator files and place the card in the proper post office box?

This notion probably came from an earlier experience in 1973 when I received a letter from a person in London, England. The sender did not know my current address, so they sent it to the last known location starting at Myrtle Beach AFB, South Carolina.

When that post office discovered I had moved they sent it to my next known address at Langley AFB Virginia. Since I had left there to go to Nakhon Phenom Royal Thai AFB, Thailand, the letter was forward to that base. I finally received the letter at my address at Hickam AFB Hawaii. Anywhere along the way the letter could have been returned-to- sender, address unknown, or discarded. Instead, the post office personnel at each base stayed the course and were successful in getting the letter to me.

I am not using these illustrations to slam the U.S. Postal Service for I do not know the current regulations regarding the forwarding of mail. However, you can vividly see those in the latter case were faithful to the task of getting mail to the intended recipient.

We Christians can learn from the story by remembering we are God's representatives wherever we go and in everything we do. In the Book of Titus, we find these words, "In everything set them an example by doing what is good. In your teaching show integrity, seriousness, and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned, so that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us."

More and more I am hearing the term, "Nominal Christian". It is being used to describe the "Run-of-the-mill" or "In name only" Christians. This term disturbs me for God's people should never settle for being anything less than the best.

Unfortunately, the world sees the performance of some of these Christians and thus brands all believers as slackers or not committed to our beliefs.

Don't you think it is about time Christian values be returned to our society and vividly displayed by each one of us who claim Him as our Lord. We must understand God doesn't look at our positions, He only wants committed people who will trust Him to do the very best job possible in being ambassadors for Him. “Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ as though God were pleading through us; we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God (2 Cor. 5:20 NKJV).”