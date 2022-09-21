DON DAVIS: Being like the buzzard, the bat and bumble bee

If you put a buzzard in a pen that is 6 feet by 8 feet and is entirely open at the top, the bird, in spite of its ability to fly, will be an absolute prisoner. The reason is that a buzzard always begins a flight from the ground run of 10 to 12 feet.

Without space to run, as is its habit, it will not even attempt to fly, but will remain a prisoner for life in a small jail with no top. The ordinary bat that flies around at night, a remarkably nimble creature in the air, cannot take off from a level place. If it is placed on the floor or flat ground, all it can do is shuffle about helplessly and, no doubt painfully, until it reaches some elevation for which it can throw itself into the air. Then, at once, it takes off like a flash.

The bumble bee, if dropped in an open tumbler, will be there until it dies, unless it is taken out. The bee never sees the means of escape at the top but persist in trying to find some way out through the sides near the bottom. It will seek a way where none exists until it completely destroys itself.

Like the buzzard, bat and bumble bee humans struggle about with problems and frustration never realizing “The Answer is above us.” King David wrote, “I will lift up my eyes unto the hills - From whence comes my help? My help comes from the Lord, Who made heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to be moved, He who keeps you will not slumber” (Ps. 121: 1-4, NKJV).

On one of our vacations to Hawaii we decided to visit the Diamond Head Crater. Although I had lived over there for four years I never went inside the park. There is a hiking trail you can walk to the top. If I remember correctly, I was 70 years old, and having experienced back problems and a heart attack I probably should have remained at the bottom and let the young ones make the climb.

Nevertheless, I could never be given a reward for using good sense, so I hiked along with the young ones. You can believe my head was up and I kept saying, I can never make it, but God somehow wanted me to see the beautiful sight from the top. After a struggle, with God helping me, I found myself nearing the top and then after a crawl through a tight tunnel-like space, I was able to see the beautiful blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, a lighthouse hidden from view of the crater and many miles of shoreline.

Since returning home I saw on the marquee of one of our local churches this message that summarizes the options we have in this life, “Sorrow looks back, Worry looks around, but Faith looks up.” Certainly there is nothing wrong with looking back or looking around but when we do we are still depending upon our strength. However, when we look up, we know the Savior is waiting to show us the way to freedom and happiness. Only through Him can we find the way.