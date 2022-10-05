DON DAVIS: Christian benefits are beyond this world

I was driving on I-85 and a large 18-wheeler passed me with a sign on the back which said, “Christian benefits are beyond this world,” and it led me to compare earthly benefits with those of Christians.

The most common types of life insurance are “Whole life”, “Universal life” and “Term Life”. When I was younger, I selected one of these to provide support for my wife if I should die; I would not venture to tell you which type insurance or company is best for you and your family. But unless you are independently wealthy life insurance is normally needed to provide family financial support after you are gone.

I have said all this to tell you about another type of insurance that lasts throughout eternity. The remarkable thing is the benefits are beyond this world with no premium. Though it is free it came at a great expense to the Provider for He let His Only Son die to pay the price for us. Those who attended the movie, “The Passion of the Christ”, saw graphically what the Son did making full payment for our sins. This is the only true whole life policy in existence and starts when you answer God’s call to accept His Son as Savior and Lord and trust Him in our daily life. Eternal life begins automatically when you accept Jesus as Lord and extends throughout eternity. This free insurance is secured by Almighty God.

Jesus said, “I have come that you may have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). Jesus has given this promise but many are not having abundant lives? The question is “Are you having a full and meaningful life or is it jammed packed with toil, anger and fear?” Jesus gives the invitation to come to Him. Come for Personal Cleansing, “Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord, ‘Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool” (Isa. 1:18, NKJ V). Come for rest of your soul. “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matt. 11::28, NKJV). Come at the Threefold call. “The Spirit and the bride say, ‘Come!’ And let him who hears say, ‘Come!’ Whoever is thirsty, let him come; and whoever wishes, let him take the water of life freely” (Rev.22:17, NJKV).

Jesus is calling. You must answer His call to receive full coverage to last throughout eternity. Jesus never fails!