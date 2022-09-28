DON DAVIS: Competition between churches

Some years ago, while visiting in India I noticed numbers of small businesses still exist in the communities and townships. People gather around these stores just like they used to in neighborhood stores in America.

As we passed these small establishments, my mind went to to the surroundings where I grew up. There were at least four small grocery stores within two blocks. These merchants competed with one another, but it was nothing like when the supermarket chains moved into town and literally put most of the local stores out of business. We could say, “What goes around comes around” for we know the “Large-Box Stores” have slowly replaced what we called the chain stores.

For one, I liked the old community and general stores. No, they could not compete with the larger stores’ prices, but the personal service was superior to their successors. Each store had its own personality based on the clientele and the owner. Many provided pot-belly stoves where many sat around and spun yarns. In the summer a checkers game could be found under the tin awning that covered the front. Finally, the owners were normally good people who would not let a family in the neighborhood go without and often extended credit to get them by.

Some of the older ones can remember the community church where most people walked to and from church. Churchgoers regardless of denomination supported each other. If one had revival services most of the Christians in the area gathered to make the meeting a success. People overlooked the doctrinal differences knowing they had the same God and he was worthy to be worshiped. They held to the Bible teaching, “There is one body, and one Spirit, even as you are called in one hope of your calling; One Lord, one faith, one baptism, One God and Father of all, Who is above all, through all, and in you all.”

I wish I could say there is no competition between churches. God called Christians to work together in reaching people for his Kingdom. We should still remember Christ gave all churches the same command, “Go and make disciples of all people.” I believe strongly He meant for us to work together in this task. Churches all around are dying in every denomination. The truth is we should be helping churches to survive even if it is the one that is next door to your church. Someone has said, “If one church in a neighborhood is on fire normally the fire extends to those churches nearby.”

My prayer is for churches to place their number one emphasis on enlarging the Kingdom of God. There are plenty of people to fill every church in America. There is no need to compete but do the very best we can to reach people for Jesus Christ. Once they are saved, we should encourage them to go to the church where they can grow in Christ and find their place of service. A happy Christian is one who has found God’s will for his or her life and is serving in that capacity.