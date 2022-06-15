DON DAVIS: 'Daddies tell them about Jesus'

This Sunday being Father's Day I reflect on my father and our relationship. Though Daddy drank most of the years I knew him, he was a good man but an alcoholic. In the latter years of his life, he gave it up and was more of a father. He taught me a lot in those good years.

From him I learned to have confidence in myself, especially in salesmanship. He had a great business mind. He taught me to have respect for all people and to never turn my nose up to anyone.

However, of all the good things my dad taught me, he failed to tell me about Jesus. My dad could not tell me about Jesus for you see my daddy was not a Christian for most of his life. He could not introduce me to someone he did not know. The things he did for me or with me were seldom the things taught by my Lord Jesus Christ. I just wish that dad had known Jesus all his life.

The most basic of all the Christian teaching comes from Deuteronomy 6:4-6. Moses got the people attention by saying, “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord! You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength. And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart.” These words could not be any clearer and we should never forget it and never let it pass from us, not even for just one moment. In Matthew 22:37-38 Jesus repeated this commandment and tells us that this is the first and greatest commandment.

For these instructions to stick they must be written on the hearts of the people. If my dad had known God earlier in his life he could have told me about God's Son, Jesus Christ long before anyone else would have had the opportunity. The commandment to love God would have been written on His heart and transferred to me by word and by example.

If you are going to give your children principles to live by, do it by example. Know the author of our faith, Jesus Christ. Daddy’s give your children Jesus. The great early American spokesman, Patrick Henry wrote in his will, "I have disposed of all my property to my family. There is one thing more I wish I could give them, and that is Christ. If they have Him and if I had not given them one dollar, they would be rich. And if they have not Him, and I had given them the whole world, they would be poor."

Some years ago, I saw a plaque that read, "The most important things a father can do for his children is to love their mother." That is great advice, and I would tell all fathers to love their wives. However, I think a father should first love Jesus. If that love is real Jesus will let His love flow through you to your wife and your children. Have a Happy Father's Day with Jesus Christ in your heart and spend some time with your father if he is still with you.