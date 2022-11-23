DON DAVIS: Give thanks not merely words

Psalm 100 provides guidelines on how we should thank God. As you read this psalm notice David’s focus is on God. “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all you lands! Serve the Lord with gladness; Come before His presence with singing. Know that the Lord, He is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting, and His truth endures to all generations.” Let’s look at King David’s instructions.

Praise Him - Come to God recognizing He is sovereign. Sing songs of praise with our voices and our hearts. Don't frown, we are in God's presence, and He will keep us smiling. We need to be happy. Remember God is not some man who lives far away. He is a personal God here with us.

Serve Him – We need to serve the Lord by doing all we can for our fellowman. As we do so, it is our responsibility to do these things in Jesus’ name. “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

Exalt Him - Recognize that the Lord is God for He has created us. “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power; for you have created all things, and for your pleasure they are and were created. Remember God is sovereign, omnipresent (ever present), omnipotent (all powerful) and omniscient (all knowing).

Thank Him – The command is to enter in His presence with Thanksgiving and with praise. Again, thank Him for all that he does. Paul says in I Thessalonians: 5:18 “In everything, give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” This says to “give thanks” in all circumstances, not just once a year, but all the time. It is very hard to praise him for the bad things in our lives. However, we are told to give thanks for good days and bad days, for our fortunes, our trials and tribulations.

Corrie ten Booth in her book “The Hiding Place” told of she and her sister being moved to the worst German prison camp they had seen, Ravens Bruck. On entering the barracks, they found them extremely overcrowded and infested with fleas. That morning they had read I Thessalonians 5:18 where Paul said to give thanks in all circumstances.

Betsy told Corrie to stop and give thanks for the new living quarters. Corrie said that she flat resisted giving thanks for the fleas, but Betsy persisted, and she finally succumbed to her pleading. They learned that during the months to follow they had more time for Bible Study and prayer meetings without guard interference. It was not until several months later they found out the reason. The guards would not enter their barracks because of the fleas.

To really thank God does not mean just a few meaningless words we say without any forethought. We need to thank God through our actions. Love Him, Worship Him, Honor Him, Trust Him and Thank Him in all we do.