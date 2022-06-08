DON DAVIS: How Sweet It Is

For years I have heard of churches that discovered giant beehives in the steeples of their churches. Most of the hives are just below beautiful crosses that adorn the steeple of the church. One day while observing the bees around one of these bee-filled steeples I thought how wonderful it was to have the cross of Christ over the neighborhood. The thought also came to me if only the people would look up and recognize what this cross represents and accept Him as Savior, Lord, Master and King.

Suddenly, I saw a swarm of bees constantly flying around the cross. I couldn’t tell where their hive was, but it must be close to the cross. The storing of honey in a church steeple also brought to mind the sweetness of God’s Words as is preached to tell the story of God’s love through Jesus Christ our Lord. The Prophet Jeremiah proclaimed, “Your words were found, and I ate them. And Your word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart; for I am called by Your name, O’Lord God of host” (Jer. 15: 16, NKJV). For you see, those who accept God’s Son receive the most precious gift that life can offer. Those who have Him and let Him walk with them every day know the joy of accepting Jesus Christ can bring.

We all understand bees can bring sweetness, but at the same time bees can generate a horrible sting which we never forget. The same thing comes to those who refuse to accept God’s Word. Jesus tells us, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish (die) but have eternal life” (John 3: 16, NKJV). This is the promise that brings the sweetness but in the next verse Jesus says, God did not send His Son into the earth to condemn world but that through Him the world would be saved. So, the choice belongs to us. We can receive the sweetness of God’s love or reject Him and receive the reward of the sting, eternal death.

The word sweet has become a slang word to describe just about every imaginable good thing. I personally do not use the word for that purpose but understand the lingo in a society who is constantly searching for new ways to express themselves. If the originator of the sweet expression could understand the sweetness of Jesus, they may never want to use it again. The hymn writer caught the true sweetness of Jesus when he wrote, “Jesus is the sweetness name I know, and He is just the same as His lovely name and that is the reason why I love Him so. Jesus is the sweetness name I know.”

When we fall in love with Jesus, ‘sweet’ takes on a new dominion and nothing will ever be so sweet. The writer goes on to say, “There have been names I have loved to hear, but there has never been a name so dear to this heart of mine, but the name divine, the precious, lovely name of Jesus.” Is the name of Jesus as sweet to you as it was to this song writer?