Don Davis:How to be born again

For years many people have had a problem comprehending what "Born Again' or translated in the New International Version as "Born from Above." President Jimmy Carter was surrounded by controversy when he stated that he was a "Born Again Christian." Although he received considerable criticism from the use of the term, it provoked people into search for its meaning.

Up front let me say, "Born Again Christian" is actually a redundant statement, because all true Christians are "Born Again" or they would not qualify to be Christians. The term was first used by Jesus when He was speaking to Nicodemus, one of the religious leaders of His day. He was questioning Jesus as to how he could do the miracles He was performing unless He was sent from God. Nicodemus wanted to know if Jesus was the Messiah, the One the Jewish people had been seeking. Nicodemus was probably seeking a way to fill a void in his life just as many do today. Jesus’ answer, “Ye must be Born Again” was not exactly what Nicodemus expected. His response was much the same ours would have been, "Do I have to reenter into my mother's womb and be born again?" Jesus responded twice "Except a man be born of the water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the Kingdom of God."

The most obvious interpretation of the "Water and Spirit births" is that there is a physical birth and then a Spiritual birth from God. Jesus further explained, "That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of Spirit is spirit."

The world was amazed when Christian Barnard performed the first heart transplant. A heart transplant requires that an existing human heart from a donor be placed into the body of another person. When we are "reborn" or "regenerated" God takes away the old heart and replaces it with a new heart filled with His Spirit.

After Jesus tells Nicodemus about the "new birth", he then tells him that the Spiritual Birth just can't be explained but accept it on faith. We can see the results just as you can see the results of the wind and can feel it, but you can't physically see it.

Benjamin Franklin was a great statesman, inventor, and great correspondent receiving letters from famous people from all over the world. One day he received what could well have been the most important letter to come to his desk. The well-known British preacher, George Whitfield saying. "I find that you grow more and more famous in the learned world," Whitfield wrote. "As you have made such progress in investigating the mysteries of electricity, I now humbly urge you to give diligent heed to the mystery of the new birth. It is a most important and interesting study and, when mastered, will richly repay you for your pains."

No one can truly explain "Spiritual Birth" unless we experience it. I urge each reader experience it by trusting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.