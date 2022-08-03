DON DAVIS: Jesus died to bring us to God

Some years back I read “The Passion of Jesus Christ” by John Piper where he identifies fifty reasons why Jesus Christ suffered and died. Though all the reasons are valid, and much more could be said about them, the one that opened my eyes and has stuck with me is “To Bring us to God.”

I have known this truth since I became a Christian but Piper’s explanation hit me between the eyes. He wrote, “When all is said and done, God is the Gospel. Gospel means “good news.” Christianity is not first theology, but news. It is like prisoners of war hearing by hidden radio that the allies have landed, and rescue is only a matter of time. The guards wonder why all the rejoicing.

What is the ultimate good in the good news? It all ends in God Himself. All the words of the gospel lead to Him or they are not gospel. For example, “Salvation is not good news if it only saves from hell and not for God Forgiveness is not good news if it only gives relief from guilt and doesn’t open the way to God. Justification is not good news if it only makes us legally acceptable to God but doesn’t bring fellowship with God. Redemption is not good news if it only liberates us from the bondage but doesn’t bring us to God. Adoption is not good news if it only puts us in the Father’s family but not in His arms.”

Christians know the only way to the Father is through Jesus Christ and we cannot belong to God unless we believe in the soul saving work Jesus did on the cross and the Father raising Him from the dead on that first Easter Sunday morning.

For years I have used evangelism tracts that pictured the old self (eternal death) on one side of a gorge and God (eternal life on the other). In between the two gorges was a cross that served as a bridge linking the two sides. Yes, Jesus died, was buried and rose on the third day to bridge the chasm between death and life. However, to pass into that new life means being in the presence of the Father in Heaven.

John Piper closes this explanation by saying, “Long before Christ came, God revealed Himself as the source of full and lasting pleasure, “You will show me the path of life; in your presence is fullness of joy; At your right hand are pleasures forevermore. Then, He sent Christ to suffer that He might bring us to God, (Ps. 16:11, NKJV). This means He sent Christ to bring us to the deepest, longest joy a human can experience. Hear then the invitation: Turn from ‘the fleeting pleasures of sin’ and come to pleasures forevermore. Come to Christ.”

I don’t extract much from others’ works, but this is a reminder of one of the greatest reasons Jesus died for us. Each Christian should be forever thankful for the “Gift” our Heavenly Father has bestowed upon us.