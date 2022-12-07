DON DAVIS: Let all behold His glory

Christmas time is approaching, and people are beginning to celebrate in many ways. Some think Christmas is a time to party and will spend the whole time living it up, drinking and supposedly having a good time. By God’s Grace, they will not kill someone or themselves.

Some think only of the giving and receiving and will be lost in the hustle and bustle of shopping and wrapping. Christ doesn’t even enter the picture.

Some will religiously be doing everything that seems to be right in going to all the church activities, and even in saying the right things, but may lose the meaning of Christmas in the process.

By far there will be less turning to the real meaning of Christmas, the celebration of Christ’s coming, and less time taken to reflect on Who He is and what He is doing for us today.

In the Gospel of John Jesus is identified as the “Word.” He is the complete fulfillment of the Old Testament. His existence did not start in Bethlehem or as recorded in the first chapter of John. Jesus has always been. He and the Father planned the creation before it ever happened and spoke it into place. “All things were made by Him (Jesus) and without Him was not anything made that was made.”

Jesus brought life to man through His Light. People who believe in the Lord Jesus have received the Light only Christ can give. Unfortunately, the world (those who do not know Him) still does not understand Him and is heading further away from Him. Some people are doing everything possible to take Christ out of Christmas. The ACLU has started a push to take every semblance of Christmas from the public scene. Schools no longer refer to the Christmas break or holidays. They must call it the winter holiday. Our government forbids any of the Nativity Scenes to be displayed in our school classrooms. Instead, they have replaced it with Santa Claus and scenes of how Christmas is celebrated throughout the different cultures. Our forefathers would weep over what we have done to Christmas.

We can make a difference this year by sharing the real joy of Christmas, Jesus Christ, our Savior with everyone we meet. Everyone needs to know the true Christmas Story. God sent His Son, Jesus, to this earth to be the Savior of His people. He gives to all that will receive a full and meaningful life for eternity. God’s gift of His Son, Jesus, opens the eyes to every recipient as to what real giving is all about. Let us give this Christmas with the love of Christ not expecting anything in return. Jesus has taught us it is more blessed to give than receive.

The Bible tells us “He is the Light of the World.” He was born in Bethlehem, and the Angels proclaimed: “Glory to God in the Highest, and on Earth, Peace, Good Will toward Men.” Let this be a special Christmas where we join the angels in this same proclamation.