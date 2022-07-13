DON DAVIS: Living on which side Of the cross

Years ago, I heard a sermon from the Bible verse Matthew 27:22 where Pontius Pilate asked the people, “Then, what shall I do then with Jesus who is called Christ?” The Bible says they answered, “Crucify Him!” To the amazement of the majority present in the service, the minister said, “If I had been there, I too would have been saying, ‘Crucify Him’.” The statement floored me and many others for most of us would like to think we would have stood up for Jesus and even died with Him if necessary. Nevertheless, we must admit that probably most of us would have gone along with the crowd and have chanted “Crucify Him!”

Moments later, the speaker clarified his statement by saying if Jesus had not been crucified, no one would have a chance for eternal life. He was right, if Jesus had not been crucified, thereby paying the price for our sins, we would have no hope for eternal life.

After hearing his rationale, I said to myself, the answer to such a “What if!” has to do with which side of the cross we are looking. If we had been with those people who were primarily Jewish, we would have probably gone along with religious leaders and the crowd. Without a doubt we would have played a major part in the verdict not knowing what we were doing. We know that the disciples who lived with Him for three years were not totally convinced of the true identity of Christ until after the resurrection. Therefore, why should we think we would have immediately believed and defended Jesus?

Those who lived on the other side of the cross did not have the proof of the death, burial, and resurrection. Jesus had told his disciples what would happen, but ‘seeing is believing’. What the Disciple Peter became after Jesus’ resurrection is evidence the cross made a difference in his life and he ultimately died upholding the banner of Christ. Thomas would not believe until he saw the nail-scarred hands and Jesus’ pierced side, but after that day, he went on to become a mighty warrior of Christ.

A young man was asked why he was so dogmatic about his belief in Jesus. His reply was, “You can afford to be dogmatic when you know you are right.” Christians should not be arrogant or argumentative about their beliefs. However, our testimony should be the same as Paul when he wrote to Timothy, “For I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able to keep that what I have committed to Him until that Day” (II Tim. 1: 12b.NKJV).

Living on this side of the cross, knowing what we do now, there is no reason to doubt. The record is clear, whether we would have said, “Crucify Him” or not doesn’t matter. Jesus forgave those who ignorantly chanted those words and still forgives us for the sins that put Him on the cross. Our goal should be to live for Him because He died for us.