DON DAVIS: My doctor really cares

One day I was discussing doctors with an elderly friend who had just returned from a doctor’s appointment. He told me, Don, because of my age, he was not sure that his doctor really cared about how well he was doing. The appointments were quick with very little examination and talking about my condition.

I am now eighty-five years old and probably could agree with my friend’s sentiments because I am hearing more often at your age, I cannot do anything more for you. First my scoliosis has caused me to be bent over to the right and the at times the pain is almost unbearable. The pain management doctor and neurologist have said “there is nothing more we can do for you”. I also have pain in my neck most of which is caused by the scoliosis. Although I understand the doctors are not miracle workers, they often say without examining me, “we can’t do anything else for you.”

Over the years I have experienced doctors who have shown me they cared about my health problems. Truthfully, I can’t name one doctor who does not care about their patients, yet as I am getting older there are those who sometimes indicate by their actions, that they could demonstrate more compassion. When I experience medical doctors, nurses or technicians who seem to say, “I couldn’t care less,” I say to myself “The great Physician, God” cares for me.

In the final judgment, Jesus will say to his children who truly cared for others, “For I was hungry, and you gave Me food; I was thirsty, and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took me in: I was naked and you clothed me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’ Then the righteous will answer Him saying ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry and feed You, or thirsty and give drink? When did we see You a stranger and take You in and naked and clothe You? Or when did we see You sick, or in prison; and come to you? And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did this to one of the least of these My brethren, you have done this to Me” (Marr. 25:35-40, NKJV).

I believe that those who are pastors, priests, Christian doctors, nurses and teachers of children will be held to a higher standard as stated by Jesus’ half- brother, James, “My brethren, let not many of you become teachers, knowing that we shall receive a stricter judgment” (James 3:1, NKJV). We all must be very careful to make sure that we do demonstrate our love one to another.

Well, I don’t know if my friend’s doctor cared or not, but the latter evidently gave good care - my friend lived to be 104 years old. Maybe a better “bedside manner” could have corrected the whole thing. The popular song of the past says, “When you are smiling the whole world smiles with you.”