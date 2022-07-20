DON DAVIS: Putting them out to pasture

When I was Pastor of Memorial Baptist Church in Kannapolis I would visit Mr. Lewis Gamble, who now has gone on to be with the Lord. We would sit on his front porch and talk about the good old days. One day he told me about his father having to take their faithful old gray mule and put him out to pasture to live the rest of his life. He could remember seeing the aged animal running freely without any more of life’s toils and struggles, just abiding time grazing in the green grass.

Most people of today do not relate to the term ‘Putting them out to Pasture’, because farming is a thing of the past. Though such a gesture was an act of mercy, it was also a reward for good service and a reflection of love. The owner simply did not want to destroy a long-time friend.

You may be asking why do you tell us these things? I just want you to know that we all will grow old. I watched my grandparents grow old, and I too am now considered an ‘old codger’. Is it bad to grow old? No, of course not, because long life is a blessing of God. We should want to live as long as God will let us, but none of us want to be ‘Put out to pasture’.

You say, no one is put out to pasture. I would beg to differ with you. I used to see it every week as I visited in the local nursing homes. Mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sisters, brothers, and other relatives placed them to be out of sight and in many cases out of mind. I am not saying any of us purposely do this, but it still happens. It hurts most of us who have ever been faced with such a decision. The primary thing is don’t leave them there without your personal care. Don’t make the mistake of thinking since I am paying for their care, I have done enough. Your personal touch, which only you can give, is still needed.

I used to see faithful husbands and wives and family members taking care of their loved ones in these homes, but unfortunately, there are others that never get any attention. Everyone needs someone to care.

If you do not have any family members in this situation, would you volunteer to bring some sunshine to a dear person, who just wants to be loved by someone? I am certain one of the local nursing home facility staff members, especially nurses or activities directors can give you the name of someone who needs a visit. Adopt them and visit them often as a true family member should.

Our Lord Jesus was about His business helping others. There is no evidence He ever turned anyone down. Remember what he taught His disciples, “As you have done this unto the least of these you have done it unto Me.”