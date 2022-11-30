DON DAVIS: Remember the Lord’s Prayer

One of the disciples came to Jesus, asking, “Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples.” (Luke 11:1b, NKJV) From that request, Jesus gave the disciples what we call the Lord’s Prayer. This prayer has been used throughout the ages in worship services, and millions have memorized it. Scholars would tell you Jesus gave this prayer as a model and not necessarily a prayer that was intended to be prayed verbatim. I understand Jesus was using it to teach us the way to pray, but not necessarily as a prayer to repeat in unison.

Many churches have removed the Lord’s Prayer from their worship services for basically that reason. I am not sure it has been done to the benefit of the members. Yes, prayer is talking to God and we can format our prayers in any way that makes us comfortable in communicating with God the Father through his son, Jesus Christ. My question is whether we should eliminate the Lord’s Prayer from our services, because it does teach our members and especially children and new Christians the way Jesus taught us to pray.

Every morning for years the Lord’s Prayer was quoted in unison in public school classes along with the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. The Lord’s Prayer was recited at most school and community events. Athletic teams said it before their sports events. I believe that each time it was spoken it was being written into the hearts and minds of the participants.

Unfortunately, our country has turned away from God. Our government leaders have come to the conclusion the name of Jesus, the Bible, the Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag are offensive to a small group of people and should be banned from public events.

Long ago, my wife and I taught a Bible study at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis. At the request of one of the residents we began to include the Lord’s Prayer as a regular part of our weekly service. These seniors loved to pray the Lord’s Prayer. I was proud of this group of Christians who could still remember all the words of this prayer they learned in their youth. Some of the Alzheimer’s patients’ lips began to move to pray along with the rest of us.

I am deeply concerned that children and younger adults do not know the Lord’s Prayer. The No. 1 contributing factor is the decision to remove the Bible and restrict open praying in the schools. Also, many churches have decided the prayer is not appropriate for worship services. I realize that the first place the Lord’s Prayer should be taught is in the home, but we need to reinforce the family by having it openly recited in church.

I personally feel that the Lord’s Prayer is beautiful and when recited in unison adds to our worship. If God’s son thought it was important enough to teach it to his disciples, it is good enough for us to use. Jesus gave it to them and to us that we may have a guide in learning to pray. God led the Prophet Jeremiah to write these words about prayer, “Call to me, and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things which you do not know.” (Jeremiah. 33:3, NKJV) What better way to call to God than through his model prayer from his son, Jesus!