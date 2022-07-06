DON DAVIS: Sharing Jesus as we go

A student told her classmate when she needed encouragement to always remember that “Jesus loves you and will take care of you.” The surprising response was "Jesus? Who is that?" It is amazing throughout America there are those who have never heard about Jesus Christ. Some are refugees, immigrants, and temporary residents. The foreign mission field has come to us. However, this country has now strayed so far from our Christian way that it's no surprise lifelong residents of our communities are unfamiliar with the name of Jesus.

The Apostle Paul was one of the most effective people the world has known in sharing Jesus. His method was to truly understand people that God led him through his daily life. Wisely, Paul tailored his approach to the characteristics, culture, and background of the persons with whom he was sharing.

When we take on the responsibility to tell others about Jesus, we do it because we love Jesus and know that it is His commandment that we share Jesus with every person we meet. God does not want any to be lost, but all to be saved.

Paul stated, "I am made all things to all men, that I might by all means save some" (I Cor. 9:22a, NKJV). Paul’s goal was to reach some. He was doing it for people. Paul did not leave anyone out when He was sharing the Gospel of Christ. When talking to the Jew, Paul talked like a Jew. Being one himself, he had been there and had to give up his Jewish ways to receive the truth about God.

He then said that he also became as a Gentile (non-Jew) when he would share Christ. They knew nothing of Jehovah God. He had to speak on their level so that they could understand.

Paul talked about becoming weak to those who were weak in order that he might reach them. We could also say to the strong, he became strong. Paul became all things to all people so that he may reach some for Christ.

A high school football coach said in an interview with the local newspaper, "Ya gotta start'em where they are to make good football players out of these kids!" The coach's statement is equally true in reaching people for Jesus. You start with people where they are, or you will seldom get through to them with the Gospel. The catch is that they have varying levels of spiritual understanding and development.

In today's society we have to take off our pious hat and get down to where people are in their relationship with Christ. No one is at the same level, no matter whether they be man, woman, or child or whether Christian or non-believer. No person you will ever meet will react the same way when the Gospel is presented.

Our primary reason for sharing Jesus should be for the Gospel’s sake. Jesus’ commission says, “Go and tell” and that is good enough for me.