DON DAVIS: Taps reminds us of our country’s war heroes

In the early seventies I stood in a special formation at Pacific Air Force Command Headquarters, Hickam Air Force Base on Oahu, Hawaii, as the family of a young airman who was killed in Vietnam received a posthumous award for their son. I will never forget watching the mom and dad try to hold back tears as the citation for the award was read. The ceremony concluded with a bugler playing “Taps.” Although this group of airmen was comprised of senior noncommissioned officers there was not a dry eye. “Taps” saying to us this brave young man had given his life admirably for his country.

“Taps” is a unique song reminding us of death but at the same time stirring within us a sense of patriotism beyond comparison. Therefore, once again, on this Fourth of July the story of its origin is told. “Taps” began in war and death and still has that connotation.

In 1862 during the Civil War, Union Army Captain Robert Ellicombe was with his men near Harrison’s Landing in Virginia. The Confederate Army was on the other side of the narrow strip of land. During the night Captain Ellicombe heard the moan of a soldier who lay mortally wounded on the field. Not knowing if this was a Union or Confederate soldier, the captain risked his life crawling on his stomach through the gunfire. He pulled the soldier back to his encampment. When the captain reached his own lines, he discovered this was a Confederate Soldier and that he was dead. When the captain lit a lantern, suddenly he caught his breath and went numb with shock. In the dim light he discovered the soldier was his son. The boy had been studying music in the South when the war broke out and without his father’s knowledge he enlisted in the Confederate Army.

The following morning, heartbroken, the father asked permission to have a group of Army band members play a funeral dirge for his son’s funeral. That request was denied since his son was a Confederate Soldier. However, out of respect for the father they would give him one musician. The captain chose a bugler. He asked the bugler to play a series of musical notes he had found on a piece of paper in the pocket of his son’s uniform. This wish was granted. This music was the haunting melody we now know as “Taps” that is used at all military funerals. The words to “Taps” are:

Day is done,

Gone the sun,

From the lakes,

From the hills,

From the sky,

All is well.

Safely rest,

God is nigh.

As I read this story, I thought of the first words of The Battle Hymn of the Republic, “Mine Eyes have seen the Glory of the Coming of the Lord.” Still today my prayer is that Captain Ellicombe’s son would have known the Lord Jesus Christ as His Savior. Thus, no matter which side won this young man was victorious. This same prayer extends to every person who has served this country in the armed forces and especially to those who gave their lives to keep it free.