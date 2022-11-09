DON DAVIS: Thank God for the experiences

Earlier this year the Spring Edition of Pee Dee Life was delivered along with my Herald Advocate Newspaper. I commend Mr. Heath Milligan for the excellent selection of feature articles, the professional penmanship and high quality of descriptive photos which broadens the minds of the readers. As I read the feature articles, I decided to dovetail some of the Pee Dee Life Profiles which sent me back to earlier years of my life.

In 1955 a close friend and I were stationed at Francis E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne Wyoming. One Sunday we attended a Baptist Church downtown and were introduced as guests from Bennettsville, South Carolina. When the services were over a couple of local men welcomed us and told us they had attended flight training at Palmer Field near our hometown.

They indicated it was a long way from Cheyenne but really enjoyed the friendliness of the people and how we made them feel like they were part of us. It would have been interesting to know the stories of more of those Army Air Corps Cadets and their WWII experiences.

There was also an article about “A Gathering Place” in Pageland, South Carolina. which was of interest to me. My daddy’s store, Davis Cut-Rate Furniture, handled new, used and antique furniture. My dad attended many auctions in search of second-handed stuff (dad called junk.)

He learned the value of antique pieces sale’s appeal, if they were made of the right vintage and wood. Before the sales began, he scraped many coats of paint or varnish to get to the bare wood in determining which pieces were bid worthy. When he returned home my job was to strip off those many “coats of color.” The profit made it worth the effort.

Having been a railroad enthusiast since childhood, The Hamlet Depot and Museum piece was a good read as my mind returned to the past when I caught a train from that location. In 1957 I was on leave from my duty station in England and had flown from London to New York to make the last leg of my trip via Grand Central Station to Hamlet, North Carolina.

After my stay at home for 30 days I returned to England. I will never forget that on the return trip my mother had packed a grocery bag of Southern Fried chicken. I was a little embarrassed but knew I had to eat something. When it came time to eat, I opened the bag and asked those around me if they would like to share with me. You guessed it, my chicken was gone in a Brooklyn minute. I learned from that day if God gives you food – thank God – eat it – enjoy it.

The Lewis Hine Project about children abuse in the different industries caught my eye because one of the elderly couples in my church had explained in detail what they faced in working in the cotton mills in North Carolina.

Mr. and Mrs. Dancy had been working in different cotton mills across our state since they were small children. Mr. Dancy started.at 10. I think they said they married at 14 years old, and both stayed in the mills until retirement. I cannot remember all the details, but it was too horrible to imagine.

This couple did not complain but thanked God for having employment for all those years. Mr. and Mrs. Dancy would ask me to take their tithes to the church and said they had been giving God his share since they became Christians. After each visit she asked me to sing her favorite hymn with her with these words, “Wait a little longer please Jesus, there are so many wondering out in sin, just a little longer please Jesus a few more days to let our loved ones in.”