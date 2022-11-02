DON DAVIS: The sad state of pride

In the Bible "pride" is listed as a major sin and opens the door for a sundry of other sins. King Solomon wrote, "Pride comes before a fall” (Prov. 16:18). We all seem to get caught up in pride in some way or the other.

While in the sixth grade our school organized a four through six-grade football team. Our school was small, so we had only two teams in the league with one coach. So, every afternoon those young boys who were interested in playing football met and scrimmaged each other. We had a red team and a blue team.

Every Thursday afternoon, we played a game between the two teams. The blue team on which I played seemed to win each week. We were not much better, but we somehow came out on top. One Thursday late in the season, the normal official did not show. Our coach took on those duties by himself. Well, the game was not close, and the coach being compassionate let the other team score even though there should have been a penalty.

Being filled with the pride of knowing we were the best and should have won some of us started to argue with the coach. I went as far as calling him a cheat.

I will never forget that he became very angry and told me I could not play any more and he wanted my uniform. I did not know what to say or do for I had dressed for the game at home and did not have a change of clothes. You can imagine what went through my mind.

The truth is I thought I was too good to be kicked off the team. Nevertheless, I ate some very tough crow that day as I begged the coach to let me back on the team.

Again, the coach demonstrated his compassion and accepted my apology. I knew what my mother's words would be when I got home, "You've just got too big for your britches and the coach cut you down a few buttonholes."

The truth is that I did not know exactly what that meant at the time, but I do now, for I have been cut down a few buttonholes on a number of occasions. When man does it you can recover easily. When God does it, you can believe it has a lasting effect upon your life and you can remember it for a long time.

We find, "If anyone thinks he is something when he is nothing, he deceives himself” (Gal. 6:3). The statement is still true today. There are those who think they are better than others and it makes most of us sick and God does not like it either.

Paul wrote much about how the church is made up of people who are gifted in different ways. Each is just as important as the other in keeping the church going. You know as I do when certain members start to show their importance it puts the church into a tailspin.

The wood on a beautiful piece of furniture normally determines its value. However, the nails that hold it together is just as important for it keeps the parts together. The Bible says, "Do not grow weary in doing good" (Gal. 6:9).

If we take our eyes off ourselves and keep them on Jesus. we will surely understand how lowly we really are in the Kingdom of God.