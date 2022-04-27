Don Davis: The signs of Spring

The words of an old song says, “A dinky bird whispered haven’t you heard, spring is here.” None of them have whispered that to me, but I have seen them building their nests and chirping to high heavens. We also see the grass turning green, the trees putting out with their new growth and beautiful flowers beginning to blossom all over the place. Yes, it is evident spring is here.

When I was growing up, I didn’t notice such things, but we also had our signs of spring. When the weather turned a little warm, someone in the neighborhood would begin to throw baseball in their front yards. The guys would begin to play marbles, a game that seems to have become obsolete. We would sneak our shoes off when our parents were not looking though the common rule was that you could not take them off until at least May 1st. All of us loved to wade in the puddles of water generated by the many April showers that came almost every day. We knew that it would not be long before we could go to the local creek and take a dip, it was not deep enough to swim. Spring was really an exciting time for there seemed to be new life bursting out all over the place.

God surely knew how to make the four seasons. During winter everything seems to be dead, but as soon as spring approaches there is a true resurrection from the cold dark and dreary days to new life. We are not exactly sure of the first Easter Sunday, but it must have been during the spring. That must have been the coldest day of the disciples’ lives when Jesus was crucified and later taken to that old dark cold tomb. We can only imagine how they felt on that day and the day after. Those hours were probably like going through a thousand winters without any relief from the cold or darkness.

Nevertheless, on that Sunday morning when God rolled back the stone from the entrance to the tomb, the ‘Son Light” burst out to give all believers even unto today a bright ray of eternal hope. Jesus had fulfilled all His promises. The Bible says, “He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into kingdom of the Son of God. In whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins. He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation (Col. 1:12-15, NKJV). Jesus proved to the entire world that He had power over sin, Satan, death and the grave.

This spring as we view the new life that God gives to nature, remember, God has given the same new life to those who have had a personal relationship with His Son Jesus Christ. These believe that God did love them so much that He gave His only begotten Son knowing whosoever believes in Him has eternal life. It does not mean just believing with the mind, but trusting Him totally with their life, family, job and possessions.