DON DAVIS: There is a season for everything

King Solomon wrote, “There is a time and a season for every activity under the heaven: A time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.” (Eccl. 3: 1-8).

We may not agree with everything Solomon wrote. However, if we go back and track our lives we will probably find each of these times or seasons in our past and could probably add to his list.

Some years ago, I received an email titled the “Four Seasons” I think will interest most of us. There was a man who had four sons. He wanted his sons to learn not to judge things too quickly. So, he sent them each on a quest, in turn, to go and look at a pear tree that was a great distance away. The first son went in the winter, the second in the spring, the third in summer, and the youngest son in the fall. When they had all gone and returned, he called them together and each described what they had seen.

The first son said that the tree was ugly, bent, and twisted. The second son said no, it was covered with green buds and full of promise. The third son disagreed, he said it was laden with blossoms that smelled so sweet and looked so beautiful, it was the most graceful thing he had ever seen. The last son disagreed with all of them saying the tree was ripe and drooping with fruit, full of life and fulfillment.

The man then explained to his sons that they were all correct, because they had each seen but only one season in the tree's life. He told them that you cannot judge a tree, or a person, by only one season, and that the essence of who they are and the pleasure, joy, and love that come from that life can only be measured at the end, when all the seasons are up. If you give up when it’s winter, you will miss the promise of your spring, the beauty of your summer, fulfillment of your fall. Don’t let the pain of one season destroy the joy of all the rest. Don't judge life by one difficult season. Persevere through the difficult patches and better times are sure to come sooner or later.

The father was right. We cannot become discouraged and quit in any phase of our lives. The Apostle Paul gave good advice to the churches at Galatia when he said, “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Gal. 6:9).

Each of us could improve our outlook in life by spending more time in God’s Word.