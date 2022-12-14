DON DAVIS: What did you say was the baby’s name?

This time of year, I think often of Christmas around my house when I was growing up. I must admit that Little Baby Jesus took a back seat to Santa Claus. I often pondered how this man would be everywhere on the same night bringing exactly the right toy to each boy and girl. Those flying reindeer and sleigh sent my mind into a whirl.

As I think of those days, I wish that my mind would have been set on finding out more about the Baby who was born Christmas Day. Maybe, my search would not have been so long in finding my Savior. Now, I realize the Bible is the source of everything I needed to know.

Hundreds of years before His birth the Prophet Isaiah wrote, “Unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government will be upon his shoulders, His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.” All of these.

The angel of the Lord visited three sets of people providing more information about this child. He first visited the Virgin Mary and revealed to her that she would have a child and the Baby should be named Jesus, meaning “The Savior of His people”. But, until we let Jesus be our Savior, the little baby remains just a little baby that was born in a manger with sheep and donkeys standing by. When He becomes our Savior, we want to do as the shepherds and find Him and bow down and worship recognizing “The Savior has come”.

This same angel told Joseph, the one selected to be Jesus’ earthly father, “Fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shall call His name Jesus: for He shall save His people from their sins.”

The angel also gave Joseph another name for Jesus, Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us. When Jesus becomes our Savior, He is God within us, the Holy Spirit of God, and is with us forever. We need a Savior Who will never leave us or forsake us.

On the night of Jesus’ birth, angels also visited shepherds who were out in the fields keeping watch over their sheep. As lowly as these men may have been perceived to be, God selected them to be the first to learn of the Newborn King. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” As you know they went and found the Baby, worshipped Him, and went out rejoicing, telling everyone about the Savior of the world.

When Jesus becomes real to us, and we know He is our personal Savior and Lord. We should be ready to share Him with everyone. “O Come all ye faithful and Tell it on the mountain, Jesus Christ is Lord.”