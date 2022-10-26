DON DAVIS: When common sense died

I received this from a good friend in South Africa who has since died. She was the wife of the Reverend Anton Roos who we visited many times and preached in their churches. Edna would spend much of her time on the Internet and sent articles she thought might interest us. She identified this as “Absolutely Dead Brilliant!!” This was an Obituary printed in the London Times...

“Today we mourn the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years. No one knows for sure how old he was, since his birth records were long ago lost in bureaucratic red tape. He will be remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons as knowing when to come in out of the rain and “Why the early bird gets the worm?” Others honorably mentioned are life isn’t always fair and maybe it was my fault. Common Sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don’t spend more than you can earn) and reliable strategies (adults, not children, are in charge).

His health began to deteriorate rapidly when well-intentioned but overbearing regulations were set in place. Reports of a six-year-old boy charged with sexual harassment for kissing a classmate; teens suspended from school for using mouthwash after lunch; and a teacher fired for reprimanding an unruly student, only worsened his condition. Common Sense lost ground when parents attacked teachers for doing the job that they themselves had failed to do in disciplining their unruly children.

He declined even further when schools were required to get parental consent to administer sun lotion or an aspirin to a student; but could not inform parents when a student became pregnant and wanted to have an abortion. Common Sense lost the will to live as the churches became businesses; and criminals received better treatment than their victims. Common Sense took a beating when you couldn’t defend yourself from a burglar in your own home and the burglar could sue you for assault.

Common Sense finally gave up the will to live, after a woman failed to realize that a steaming cup of coffee was hot. She spilled a little in her lap, and was promptly awarded a huge settlement.

Common Sense was preceded in death,

- by his parents, Truth and Trust,

- by his wife, Discretion,

- by his daughter, Responsibility,

He is survived by his five stepbrothers.

- I Know My Rights

- I Want It Now

- Someone Else Is to Blame

- I'm A Victim

- Pay me for Doing Nothing

Not many attended his funeral, because so few realized he was gone.”

When we received this email, we knew Edna did not forward it for us to have a good laugh but to remind us that it is a synopsis of the steady decline from the teaching of God’s word. Jesus gave us what is called “The Golden Rule – “Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” Most of us who were raised in the church learned this in Sunday School and is a very good place for a child to be taught in applying what we call “Common Sense.”

Also, Edna wanted us to keep sharing the Gospel of Christ wherever we went in our travels. There is no better way than teaching people the Gospel in one verse, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16, NKJV).