DON DAVIS: When we ignore the grace of God

A while back on a drive up to Winston Salem my wife, Barbara, and I were passed by a large pickup. The driver must have been exceeding 80 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour zone. Within a minute or so I recognized a highway patrol car coming up from behind, and I was waiting for the patrolman to stop the speeder. Instead, the patrol car passed this truck. In the meantime, the pickup had slowed down but was still speeding. It was obvious that only through grace the driver of the truck was not ticketed. The amazing thing is the last time I saw the truck it was in the left lane on the rear bumper of the patrol car.

We all know when we act irresponsibly and challenge the law as in this case, the denied the existence of the law. Ultimately, one or two things will happen. The law enforcers will react and the person will be stopped and given a fine. Even worse, the person will be involved in a speed-related accident where he or she could kill others or even lose their lives. Neither are good alternatives.

Many people are doing the same things in their spiritual lives. They constantly live on the edge of grace. God extends the invitation to come to Him, but they keep denying it is God who is calling. So, the result is basically the same. They don't necessarily get arrested but their lives become a shamble with no direction. The worse fate is they might wait too long, and God decides to take them from this earth.

The Bible says, “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin” (James 4:17, NKJV). Isn’t it ironical that most know what is right, but continue to test God? He is a loving God who offers His forgiveness and complete pardon, but He wants us to turn from our sin. As we turn from whatever that is not pleasing to God we must turn to Jesus Christ our Savior. To continue in sin knowing God is looking is to deny His existence. The Bible says, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him for he who comes to God must believe He exists and that He is the rewarder of those who diligently seek him” (Heb. 11:6, NJKV).

A few years ago, I am reminded of the news about the seven youth that stole a car, went on a ride in the early morning and ended up losing their lives. None of those in the car had a driver's license. I believe they knew it was wrong, but they continued what one of the parents called a “joy ride”. In the end there was no joy. I just wonder if one of the young people had said to the others, let’s stop this nonsense and go home. It’s wrong! Would the others have listened and the needless tragedy never happened. They may have had to pay the price for breaking the law, but their lives would have been saved.

Jesus is constantly calling people to Him to be saved. At the same time He is calling others to do what is right, face the punishment, and go forward as forgiven children of God. The invitation is open to all ages. Jesus calls but we are to listen and turn to Him.