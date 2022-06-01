DON DAVIS: With God no task is too large

Henry Blackaby uses the term a “God-sized task” in his study course, “Experiencing God”. This task is something that can only be done by God using his people. As a result of this, people will see God at work. For you see, God is interested in the world coming to know Him. People come to know what God is like by seeing Him at work. The nature of God is expressed in activity. Whenever God involves people in His activity, the assignment will always have God-sized dimensions.

Unfortunately, our world is not attracted to the Christ we serve, because they cannot see Him at work. Those outside the church see us doing good things for God and say, “That is wonderful, but that is not my thing.” The world is passing the church by because they do not want to get involved in what we do. They are not having an opportunity to see God. Let the world see God at work, and He will attract people to Himself. Let Christ be lifted up - not in words, but in life. Let them see the difference that a living Christ makes in a life, a family or a church: that will make a difference in the way they respond. When the world sees things happening through God’s people that cannot be explained except that God Himself has done them, then the world will be drawn to the God they see.

In the story of David and Goliath, a cocky young man is ready to take on a “God-sized task.” He told the Israelite soldiers and Goliath, “Who is this one who would defy the army of God.” David knew a personal God who had protected Him in the past and was ready to face this giant, because he knew that God would have the victory. David exclaimed to Goliath, “You come to me with sword, spear and shield. I come in the Name of the Lord of Host, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied.” David’s confidence was imbedded in God and that is why he was able to defeat Goliath.

Many years ago there was a popular song with the words, “Faith can move mountains, darling you see, I can move mountains if you have faith in me.” Though the song partly expressed a spiritual truth, it would fall very short in expressing Jesus’ intention when He said, “If you have faith as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, Move from here to there, and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you” (Matt. 29b, NKJV). For you see, it is God who provides the faith, and it is He that moves the mountain.

Christians need to be ready to take on “God-sized tasks”. These are not for our benefit, but that God may be glorified. Therefore, stand aside and watch God at work. “We can do all things through Christ Who strengthens us!”