DON DAVIS; Young love, old love, lasting love

Let’s start the New Year with the subject of love. One of the best love songs ever written for the young at heart was "Young Love". Some of the words were "Young love, our love filled with deep emotion, young love our love filled with deep devotion". Those moved many a young person who was actually just beginning to search the for the special one to spend their life. Unfortunately, only a few of those young loves ever made it.

There was another song in the fifties that also explained the experience. “Don’t let the stars get in your eyes, don’t let the moon break your heart. Loves blooms at night at daylight it dies, don’t let the stars get in your eyes.” Simply those experiences with love had no foundation and normally could not grow.

Another type love I call “Old Love” has a foundation but can be very flimsy. Those in this category are people who think they are in love and even go forward in marriage and maybe have children, but one or both never work hard enough to make it grow.

Every now and then one may say to the other, “I love you”. Their love is merely words without a response from the heart. Thus, it has just enough commitment to keep going. We can’t kick them for at least they have not become a divorce statistic

Lasting love starts much like “Old Love”, but these have learned it takes more than a man and woman to make a marriage. Early they find Jesus and decide they cannot love each other without His guidance. These adopt Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust the Lord with all your heart, lean not to your understanding, but in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.”

Amazing enough they know if Jesus is taken into the marriage partnership He will do as this verse says, they need God and they cannot make it by themselves. The Power from above consumes them.

To the very best way to explain the success of lasting love is by using a triangle. Place the husbands name at the left bottom corner and the wife on the right corner. Then place Jesus’ name at the apex of the triangle. As the husband and wife begin their life together they recognize they are far apart but through God’s grace and love for each other they start up the ladder of life. As they move up the triangle towards the top they grow closer to the Lord and closer to each other.

The Bible says, “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two will become one flesh”. The couple may never reach the top, but the main thing is they continue to love each other and grow together in the Lordship of Jesus our Lord.

An “Old love” should never give up, because they too can grow into a “Lasting love”. Each of the partners has to recognize they want their marriage to last and make a commitment to each other and our Lord. Jesus is the key to having lasting love. We cannot do it ourselves, but must turn it over to the power of Christ. He can make something beautiful out of “Old Loves.”