During the pandemic, chaplains are a lifeline for inmates

Every day, Brother Dennis Gibbs sits by a window in the living room of his monastery in the San Gabriel Valley and pens a letter or two to people behind bars.

His "friends on the inside," as the gray-haired monk calls them, have kept up a growing correspondence with Gibbs for more than nine months, sharing an intimate view into life in jails and state prisons during the pandemic.

Many have voiced worry about the coronavirus and "the tenuous feeling of how it's being managed in the jails," said Gibbs, 66. They've admitted that some aren't reporting symptoms for fear of being put in isolation.

Although sometimes left feeling powerless, Gibbs, who co-directs a restorative justice ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of L.A. and visited the county's jails four days a week before the pandemic, has been uplifted by a surge in pen pals. He also circulates a newsletter he began in June for inmates that features spiritual reflections and inspirational quotes.

"Hopefully, all of this helps remind them that even if we're not there physically we're still there with them," said Gibbs, who unlike some other chaplains decided not to enter the jails for fear of bringing the virus in. "There's so much response, large and small, that says this is a lifeline."