Holy Week services
Epworth United Methodist Church invites you to join them at their Holy Week services.
On Sunday, April 2 the Palm Sunday service will be at 10 a.m.
Maundy Thursday service with Communion and Foot Washing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
Good Friday service will be on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m. the Easter Sunday service will be held.
Everyone is invited to all of these services. The church is located at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor is Rev. Bill Roberts. For more information, visit our website at www.epworthnc.com.