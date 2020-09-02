Faith and Politics: An introduction for the 2020 election

Bipartisanship still remains

From my own perspective, in Cabarrus County most of our citizens desire and the majority of our candidates and serving politicians are striving to bring different voices together for the good of all citizens.

Among our county officials, the leaders of our five cities, our two school boards, judges, and other elected officials, I have experienced many people who simply want what is best for everyone. Some of these political leaders are Republican, others Democrat, and others Unaffiliated. For the most part none of the local issues in this community have either a Republican or Democratic solution.

Hope

There is hope. Division and polarization are not inevitable but a choice. This fall, people of faith may use their votes to bind us together, with charity for all, to heal wounds, and work for our common good.

For the next few weeks, let me describe how we all might use both our faith and our political allegiances to further God’s presence on earth for unity and peace.

Andy Langford is an elected member of the Concord City Council. He is a former pastor at Central United Methodist Church and has been visiting many local congregations to discover the richness of Cabarrus County’s places of faith.