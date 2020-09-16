Faith and Politics: Vote

Vote

I do not tell anyone how to vote. But all of us must vote.

Each person of faith will each vote differently, we do not all share the same passions and perspectives, but we all must vote.

If you are eligible to vote, vote. Do not be silent. Do not be passive.

The American Revolution was fundamentally about democratic representation. The Civil Rights movement in the 1960s and today focus on voting rights. Our right to vote has been secured through war and protest by many faithful people. How dare we not honor that gift?

In our democratic republic, the final authority rests with the people. We elect representatives to make decisions for the good of all of us. We must delegate our power wisely.

Jesus is not on the ballot

For Christians, Jesus of Nazareth is not on the ballot. We, therefore, must choose between imperfect people.

Every candidate on the ballot this Fall has sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. They are human. Yet, they are all offering themselves to serve our community.