Friday Five: Helping others, fixing roads and a holiday wish

In the spirit of the holidays, we’ll have no rant today – if you will, it is “a kinder and gentler” Friday Five.

No. 1

Helping the children. Last year, the Ben Mynatt Children's Foundation charity golf tournament fundraiser celebrated the foundation's 20th annual event, and the proceeds distributed among Cabarrus County children's service organizations took the foundation over their $1 million goal in 20 years.

The 2022 Ben Mynatt Children’s Foundation Golf Classic was held in late September and the organization is on its way to raising their next million. After reviewing dozens of grant requests from many worth organizations, the BMCF Board hosts an awards breakfast to distribute another $40,000 to 14 children’s charities based in Cabarrus County.

Founded in 2002 in honor and memory of local businessman Ben Mynatt, the organization provides financial assistance to non-profits whose missions seek to improve the lives of physically, mentally, or economically disadvantaged children of Cabarrus County.

Grant winners this year are: The Academic Learning Center, Junior Charity League, The ARC, Piedmont Residential Development Center, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Present Age Ministries, The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, The Salvation Army, The Boy Scouts, Cabarrus County Education Foundation Special Olympics-Cabarrus County, Wings of Eagles Ranch, Classroom Central, Joyful Hearts

For information about participation in or sponsorship of the Ben Mynatt Children’s Foundation Golf Classic contact Missy deSouza, mdesouza15@gmail.com.

No. 2

Helping others ahead of the holidays. Students at Concord Lake STEAM Academy held its inaugural food drive. CLSA collected and donated to the Cooperative Christian Ministries 977 lbs. of food.

That is enough food to provide about 750 meals for our food-insecure neighbors. Right now, there are a lot of people in our community who are struggling and in need of food. A shoutout to Concord Lake Steam Academy for helping.

“We are so proud of all of our students and staff who helped with this,” said Jami Eager, Enrollment & Marketing Specialist at Concord Lake STEAM Academy. “A special shout out to our leadership kids, who have organized, counted, collected, lifted, and moved all of these cans. Your behind-the-scenes work to make something like this happen does not go unnoticed.”

Students collecting the most were: Ms. Bove’s kindergarten class, Mr. Yancey’s 3rd grade class, and Ms. Stewart’s middle schoolers.

No. 3

High five to NCDOT pair. We often are pretty hard on the N.C. Department of Transportation and the folks that work on our roads. Here’s a good story about a couple of the folks at NCDOT:

Mike Reese is more than an engineer. He has a passion for serving and he caught the bug to volunteer at the Special Olympics 24 years ago.

Reese was recruited in 1998 when some fellow coworkers were working to manage transportation for the 1999 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Raleigh.

“After the World Games, I was asked to help out with transportation management for several state-level events, and I’ve been involved ever since,” said Reese, a western regional engineer for NCDOT’s Congestion Management Unit.

After being involved with several events and witnessing how the Special Olympics cares for individuals with intellectual disabilities – along with their families – Reese has remained committed to the organization. He continues to serve as director of transportation for the annual Summer Games in Raleigh and the annual Fall Tournament in Charlotte, and as a skiing coach for the state and southeast regional Winter Games in Blowing Rock.

The volunteerism has been contagious among his peers. Several NCDOT employees in the local highway division, including Traffic Engineer Zach Gardner, have offered their spare time to give back to the community.

“A fellow employee in my unit has a sibling that participated as an athlete for years, and he described the positive impact it had,” Gardner said. “I wanted to help out in any way I could.”

Even better – both say their job experience comes in handy.

“I was able to use my background as Division Traffic Engineer to assist in creating and implementing a traffic control plan for ingress, parking, and egress for all vehicles and vans for each athlete, their families, coaches and spectators,” Gardner said.

As a co-instructor of the state access management classes for over 15 years, Resee agrees.

“Myself and fellow transportation managers use key traffic engineering principles from our ‘day jobs’ to help enhance the safety, efficiency, and experience of the athletes, families, and all Special Olympics patrons,” he said.

No. 4

A few odds and ends from NCDOT projects. NCDOT is busy around the region. Here are a few of the recent project announcements:

* Midland/Locust bridge work Contract crews are planning a traffic shift after Thanksgiving, affecting the bridges on N.C. 24/27 over the Rocky River. The shift is part of a $6 million project the department awarded earlier this year to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc.

Starting Nov. 30, traffic will be shifted from the existing eastbound bridge to a two-lane, two-way pattern on the existing westbound bridge. This will allow crews to safely demolish and build a new bridge for eastbound drivers. Travel lanes will be narrowed, so wide loads greater than 12 feet wide will need to use alternate routes.

This pattern will remain in place through June 2024.

The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The new bridge must be open to traffic by mid-July 2024. Vegetation establishment and landscaping will continue into 2025.

* Paving NC 24/27 Stanly County drivers will soon have a smoother ride on approximately six miles of roadway, thanks to a $2.2 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week.

Improvements in the contract include segments of N.C. 24/27 between Jeffries and Leonard streets, and about 4.5 miles of Old Salisbury Road between Austin and Millingport roads.

The contractor, NJR Group of Albemarle, can start the project as early as mid-April 2023 and finish by Oct. 8, 2024.

* US 601 bridge work NCDOT bridge maintenance crews will temporarily close U.S. 601 over Clear Creek to repair one of the bridge’s approach slabs.

The repairs will start Nov. 28, continuing up to two weeks. Drivers will be detoured around the closure, with a separate detour in place for trucks.

Truck traffic will be detoured from U.S. 601 to N.C. 218, N.C. 200, and N.C. 24/27, returning to U.S. 601.

Other vehicles will be detoured from U.S. 601 to Bethel Avenue Extension, Ben Black/McManus Roads, Ferguson Road, and Brief Road, returning to U.S. 601.

No. 5

A holiday wish instead of a rant. I have much to be thankful for – family, friends and opportunities – I wish the same for you and know that there is always someone who cares. Thank you for reading the Friday Five and for all the many well wishes.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, something I can rant about or something we can be thankful for, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.