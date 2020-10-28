Gospel Rescue Mission gives more than food and shelter to residents with job training program

For Davis, another main motivation to start the program is seeing the participants wanting to better themselves and to strive for more in life. Staffers at the Mission notice the improvement of the program participants as they gain more confidence, Davis said.

Debbie Miller moved to Las Cruces from Minnesota in December of last year and said she felt scared when she first got to the Gospel Rescue Mission.

"I felt kind of shameful, because I didn't do something to make sure I wasn't homeless. I just isolated myself," Miller said.

With arthritis, it was difficult for the 58-year-old woman to work standing at the kitchen where most residents of the shelter start their training. Miller was soon assigned to the front desk.

Less than a year later, Miller is currently preparing to start a new position at the thrift store and believes her experience working at the front desk can help with her new job.

"I feel good about myself, like I have a purpose," Miller said. "I'm grateful that they decided to choose me to come here and help out."