A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Hope Chapel at 1540 Old Earnhardt Road in Kannapolis on Saturday, April 29, at the new church facility.

Pastor Brian Rabon, along with representatives from Hope Chapel, the city of Kannapolis, and the Western North Carolina Church of God, will be cutting the ribbon.

Hope Chapel services include Sunday Worship Services at 10:30 a.m. and bilingual service at 5 p.m. Children’s Church is offered at both services. Wednesday evening Adult Bible Study, youth, and children programs begin at 7 p.m.