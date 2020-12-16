Interfaith Collective: Grief and mourning during the COVID-19 pandemic

Has our nation lost its sense of collective empathy? As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, more than 304,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. Over 2.2 million Americans have lost a close family member to COVID. With over 14.5 million cases nationwide, this number will only increase. And yet, for many people in this nation, these facts are just an inconvenient truth. An uncomfortably large number still question if this virus kills.
This is a national tragedy. It requires an all-hands-on deck approach. Yet too many in this country are ready to turn the page. Some already have.
Ridding the virus seems to be more about saving the economy than preserving life. But the truth is that you cannot do one without the other. Saving lives is saving the economy.
This is such a strange time we are living in.
As a pastor and a Marine, I remember the way the United States became one nation united by grief after the loss of 2,977 souls in the 9/11 attacks. Despite racial prejudice and political difference, citizens of my beloved country came together in the wake of the foreign strike to collectively acknowledge the severity of the moment and to mourn the many lives lost on that horrific day.
We demonstrated our grief by accepting and adapting to new safety protocols at airports and other points of entry into the country. The long lines and extra inconvenient screening were challenging but we embraced those discomforts as our civic duty. We understood that every protocol was necessary to ensure the safety of our people.
Yet, COVID-19 has caused the death of more than 100 times the number of lives as the 9/11 attacks. Now, we are having a 9/11 every day.
As a nation, we barely blink.
What has happened to national grief? Why is there no shared compassion for our people? Where is the united front against a common enemy? Have we lost our capacity for empathy? It has fallen between the cracks of our divided discourse, amid the weeds of “alternative facts.”
Destructive narratives have been woven together to hide the truth. This is the primary reason for our country’s lack of empathy. Rather than facing the harsh reality of EXACT NUMBER deaths, we shout “fake news!” Even when we survive COVID-19, like the President himself, we often still hold to outlandish claims. We hear for example, that the virus is “political” or that doctors are “profiting from the virus.”
Creating false narratives to avoid dealing with reality is hardly new for this country. Determining human dignity and freedoms on the color of one’s skin was one of the first types of “fake news” ever invented.
White Christians perpetrated these lies and institutionalized them. Our Founding Fathers did the same, creating an entire economy based on securing “free” labor by enslaving Black people. This false narrative persists. It serves as the fertile ground from which racism, a much more ancient virus than COVID, emerged.
The country’s lack of empathy regarding the loss of more than 304,000 lives due to COVID is symptomatic of America’s disease of racism. Black and Hispanic people are dying at three times the rate of White people. If the statistics revealed white people were more likely to die than people of color would America’s grief look as it did after 9/11? At the moment there appears to be no such collective sorrow at all.
For those of you who have ears to hear, please listen now: “Finally, all of you, should agree and have concern and love for each other; you should also be kind and humble” (1 Peter 3:8).
Claude E. Forehand II is pastor First Baptist Church in Kannapolis.
