Interfaith Collective: Grief and mourning during the COVID-19 pandemic

Has our nation lost its sense of collective empathy? As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, more than 304,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. Over 2.2 million Americans have lost a close family member to COVID. With over 14.5 million cases nationwide, this number will only increase. And yet, for many people in this nation, these facts are just an inconvenient truth. An uncomfortably large number still question if this virus kills.

This is a national tragedy. It requires an all-hands-on deck approach. Yet too many in this country are ready to turn the page. Some already have.

Ridding the virus seems to be more about saving the economy than preserving life. But the truth is that you cannot do one without the other. Saving lives is saving the economy.

This is such a strange time we are living in.

As a pastor and a Marine, I remember the way the United States became one nation united by grief after the loss of 2,977 souls in the 9/11 attacks. Despite racial prejudice and political difference, citizens of my beloved country came together in the wake of the foreign strike to collectively acknowledge the severity of the moment and to mourn the many lives lost on that horrific day.