INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: Discipline and dignity

The school board’s resolution states “an individual should not be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.” I agree wholeheartedly with this statement. If this is a sincere sentiment, there are ways to measure our progress as a county. Currently in our county, there is a disparity, not just in the amount of discipline Black students receive, but in the severity of disciplinary actions for the same offense as children of other races, according to multiple school staff who requested to remain anonymous. The school board has access to this data. If they are committed to nondiscrimination, they will take measures to see that these disparities are rectified.

In the 6th chapter of Jeremiah, God declares, “They have treated the wound of my people carelessly, saying, “Peace, peace,” when there is no peace. Yet they were not ashamed. They did not know how to blush.”

I urge our School Board not to say “nondiscrimination” when it is still alive and active. Don’t claim “equity” when we still have work to do to establish justice for future generations. The data is available to show how effective we are at nondiscrimination. The school board needs to pay attention to the information available and take concrete steps to ensure children can “build their futures.”