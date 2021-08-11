INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: Discipline and dignity

On July 12, the Cabarrus County School Board passed a “Resolution to Ensure Dignity and Nondiscrimination in Schools.” Truly, working to end racism and discrimination in our schools is essential to our county’s mission to “empower students to build their futures”.
I believe that a just and equitable school system will be the best way to allow students and teachers to flourish. In that light, my intention in naming inequity is to support the good work of our educators.
There are many ways to measure our success in ending discrimination. One crucial measure is how discipline is applied in the schools.
According to Cabarrus County Schools data, the 2019-20 school year, Black elementary school students were three times more likely to receive an out-of-school suspension than their white classmates. Though there are times when out-of-school suspension is necessary and warranted, it is an extreme measure that is difficult to square with the aim of educating and empowering students, especially for 5- to 11-year-old children. Out-of-school suspensions disrupt learning and positive relationships with school staff, making it harder for students to reach their full potential. Regardless of the details of each individual case, it’s a problem that Black elementary students are so much more likely to be removed from the classroom during their most formative years.
The school board’s resolution states “an individual should not be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.” I agree wholeheartedly with this statement. If this is a sincere sentiment, there are ways to measure our progress as a county. Currently in our county, there is a disparity, not just in the amount of discipline Black students receive, but in the severity of disciplinary actions for the same offense as children of other races, according to multiple school staff who requested to remain anonymous. The school board has access to this data. If they are committed to nondiscrimination, they will take measures to see that these disparities are rectified.
In the 6th chapter of Jeremiah, God declares, “They have treated the wound of my people carelessly, saying, “Peace, peace,” when there is no peace. Yet they were not ashamed. They did not know how to blush.”
I urge our School Board not to say “nondiscrimination” when it is still alive and active. Don’t claim “equity” when we still have work to do to establish justice for future generations. The data is available to show how effective we are at nondiscrimination. The school board needs to pay attention to the information available and take concrete steps to ensure children can “build their futures.”
Like the prophet Jeremiah, I recognize we have a long and difficult road ahead of us before we can see our hopes become a reality. This is evidenced too by another difficult issue before the School Board.
During the pandemic, school board members have stated repeatedly that their goal is to keep students in school. They also have access to copious amounts of data and the testimony of medical experts that say mandatory masking will allow our children to stay safer and remain in school. The headmaster of a school in Monroe that has already started their school year recently stated, “If we had been fully masked – all of our staff and students last week -- we would have had 14 or 15 students in quarantine, not 150.”
Without the option for online instruction, quarantines will be nearly indistinguishable from out-of-school suspensions. And just like with out-of-school suspensions, the brunt of the burden will be disproportionately felt by Black students and families.
I urge the Cabarrus County School board to listen to data, experts, and the experience of other schools to take the measures necessary to meet their stated aim of keeping students safely in schools. Similarly, the School Board needs to pay attention to the evidence they have available to them regarding the state of discrimination in our schools. I hope they demonstrate their sincerity by working to build a more just and equitable school system where all students can realize their full potential.
Benjamin Sloan is an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church and a member of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.