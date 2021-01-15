Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Justice - Redeem the soul of America

America has been a living hell for people of color because of the numerous atrocities committed against them. Our nation and the American people desperately need salvation – saving from the destruction of our democracy and saving from damnation!

An unlikely voice rose from the furnace of Jim Crow in the 1950s giving America a glimpse of her sins. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. pointed out her gross human right violations, failures to uphold her Constitution, and provided a vision of a just, loving, and equitable America where all people benefit from her unique freedoms and democracy.

King dared to believe that America could be saved. He established the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), along with other ministers, Bayard Rustin, and Ella Baker to set forth a mission “to redeem the soul of America”.

What is salvation, or redeeming of the soul?

Salvation and redemption for American Christianity most often focuses on a personal relationship with God, wherein a person accepts Jesus as their savior, receives forgiveness of their sins, then in death is saved from hell’s damnation. Many Christians adopt this narrow definition of salvation. Dr. King disagreed: