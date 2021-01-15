Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Justice - Redeem the soul of America

America has been a living hell for people of color because of the numerous atrocities committed against them. Our nation and the American people desperately need salvation – saving from the destruction of our democracy and saving from damnation!
An unlikely voice rose from the furnace of Jim Crow in the 1950s giving America a glimpse of her sins. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. pointed out her gross human right violations, failures to uphold her Constitution, and provided a vision of a just, loving, and equitable America where all people benefit from her unique freedoms and democracy.
King dared to believe that America could be saved. He established the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), along with other ministers, Bayard Rustin, and Ella Baker to set forth a mission “to redeem the soul of America”.
What is salvation, or redeeming of the soul?
Salvation and redemption for American Christianity most often focuses on a personal relationship with God, wherein a person accepts Jesus as their savior, receives forgiveness of their sins, then in death is saved from hell’s damnation. Many Christians adopt this narrow definition of salvation. Dr. King disagreed:
“It's all right to talk about "long white robes over yonder," in all of its symbolism. But ultimately people want some suits and dresses and shoes to wear down here. It's all right to talk about "streets flowing with milk and honey," but God has commanded us to be concerned about the slums down here, and his children who can't eat three square meals a day…but one day, God's preachers must talk about the new New York, the new Atlanta, the new Philadelphia, the new Los Angeles, the new Memphis, Tennessee. This is what we have to do.”
For Rev. King, salvation wasn’t only personal but communal. Christians must also invest in the earthly salvation (wellbeing) of God’s children. King argues salvation isn’t just about what happens in the afterlife.
Herein lie distinctions between white evangelicalism and Black liberation theology. Christians embracing white evangelicalism tend solely toward personal salvation. Christians adhering to liberation theologies believe salvation includes a personal relationship with God and partnering with God to overturn systems of injustice.
James Cone, Black liberation theology founder, explains in God of the Oppressed: “There can be no forgiveness of sins without repentance, and no repentance without the gift of faith to struggle with and for the freedom of the oppressed.” In short, salvation isn’t accomplished without seeking justice for the oppressed.
Clearly, Jesus also placed a priority on justice. He admonishes the Pharisees and teachers of the law for focusing on a singular aspect of the law, saying, “…But you have neglected the more important matters of the law – justice, mercy, and faithfulness…” Likewise, King’s movement highlights the problem with Christians emphasizing personal salvation and morality.
Consider Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech, Christians, politicians, mainstream media, schoolteachers, and many others cherry pick this portion: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” sanitizing King’s message and legacy to just being a good person.
Blinded by personal piety and white nationalism, most fail to hear King’s altar call to address injustice. King understood justice as key to saving souls and redeeming America. He eloquently described the continuing despair of oppression Black people experienced, “…the Negro still is not free…the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination.”
King’s speech is an indictment against America and an invitation to repentance. He frames America’s failure to honor the promised freedom from the Emancipation Proclamation: “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note, insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked "insufficient funds."
His response to the question “When will you be satisfied?" reminds us that salvation doesn’t happen absent of justice, saying “We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.”
To continue Dr. King’s legacy, we must expand our understanding of salvation. For Christians, rereading Jesus' mission statement (Luke 4:18-19) provides context for the salvific work of justice and King’s life’s work: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free, and that the time of the Lord’s favor has come.”
Rev. King is remembered for practicing a love ethic stressing redemption as the saving of one’s soul and the work of justice. In one of his sermons, King called for recognition of the interconnectedness of justice and salvation: “Any religion that professes to be concerned about the souls of men and is not concerned about the slums that cripple the soul, the economic conditions that stagnate the soul, and the city governments that may damn the soul is a dry, dead, do-nothing religion in need of new blood.”
Like Dr. King and Jesus, I challenge Christians to practice justice as a means of salvation. The work of justice saves souls and can redeem the soul of America.
Marcus Singleton is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and a member of and a member of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.