Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Measuring our Pain; Acknowledging our shame?

There was a massacre, a pogrom, or a plague. Suddenly, the community was faced with a terrible problem. There was not enough consecrated ground for the souls who needed to be buried and mourned.
These was not a rare problem for the Jews of Europe. My own grandmother left her home as a child due to the waves of violence that struck and destroyed Jewish communities in Eastern Europe during the last decades of the 19th century and the first decades of the 20th. As a child, she knew what it was to fear widespread death; she had seen its effects.
To consecrate new ground for burial involved moving, tender rituals. Rabbis and their communities would walk the new boundaries of the cemetery together. They recited prayers and psalms at each of the four corners: north, south, east and west.
There was another custom, too. The women of the community would measure out the new boundaries with string. Once all ceremonies were over, they would take the string and cut it into lengths the size needed to make a memorial candle, a candle that burns for 24 hours to mark the loss of a loved one. “The lifebreath of a human being,” Proverbs says, “is the lamp of the LORD” (20:27).
I have been remembering this practice as I hear the news of loss. This friend, that rabbi, this congregant… It is a weekly tally. I have reflected on the services I have attended where there can be no comforting embrace, no shared moments at the gravesides. This country has seen morgues filled to capacity and overflowing, some cemeteries forced to receive more bodies in one year than they would otherwise experience in, perhaps, five. Or ten. Or more?
Present-day communities have known what my ancestors knew: An unpredictable crisis of death.
Covid 19 has struck at the poor, and their poverty made them vulnerable. Health care access is limited for those who have no cars to get to medical providers. Health care access is limited when you cannot take time off from work because every hour at work is an hour devoted to earning survival.
Many of the poorest among us are actually working in the most dangerous locations possible, in essential work settings like factories, grocery stores, public transportation, healthcare facilities. If you are poor, it is not at all unlikely that the work you need to do to survive is the work that is the most dangerous for your chances of survival.
Covid 19 has struck at communities of color, and their color has made them vulnerable. There is a wealth of evidence that medical care is affected by implicit and explicit biases. Pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRMR) for Black women with a college degree is 5.2 times that of their white counterparts. Such statistics, demonstrating that communities of color are at higher risk across the board, are not new ones.
This past year we all witnessed the ugly reality: Covid 19 lay bare all the inequities embedded in our health care systems. It showed us the effects of historic systemic racism, racism that has created and maintained unfair and telling educational, income, and wealth gaps. Those gaps have real and awful consequences.
They mean death for the poor.
They mean death for communities of color.
They mean that death and mourning and grief and loss have created a reality that most white communities and white workers will not encounter.
If we were to measure the graveyards of the dead, the string we would use for the poor among us would be endlessly long.
If we were to measure the graveyards of the dead, the string we would use for communities of color would be endlessly long.
If we were to lay the strings we would use for the poor, for communities of color, and for white communities side by side, would we, as a nation, recognize the evil that is systemic racism?
Would we know shame?
Rabbi Dr. Barbara Thiede of Temple Or Olam is part of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.