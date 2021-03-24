Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Measuring our Pain; Acknowledging our shame?

There was a massacre, a pogrom, or a plague. Suddenly, the community was faced with a terrible problem. There was not enough consecrated ground for the souls who needed to be buried and mourned.

These was not a rare problem for the Jews of Europe. My own grandmother left her home as a child due to the waves of violence that struck and destroyed Jewish communities in Eastern Europe during the last decades of the 19th century and the first decades of the 20th. As a child, she knew what it was to fear widespread death; she had seen its effects.

To consecrate new ground for burial involved moving, tender rituals. Rabbis and their communities would walk the new boundaries of the cemetery together. They recited prayers and psalms at each of the four corners: north, south, east and west.

There was another custom, too. The women of the community would measure out the new boundaries with string. Once all ceremonies were over, they would take the string and cut it into lengths the size needed to make a memorial candle, a candle that burns for 24 hours to mark the loss of a loved one. “The lifebreath of a human being,” Proverbs says, “is the lamp of the LORD” (20:27).