INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: My Father’s Flag

I was blessed to grow up with the rich history of Kannapolis, N.C. surrounding me in the people I knew best. My parents built their first and only home in Kannapolis, N.C. They bought their property from an African American, whose ancestor, Lucinda Steepleton, sold land to Charles A. Cannon.
The Steepletons bought land in what is now called the Little Texas Community. My parents bought their lot from Mr. Charles Steepleton, a descendant of Frank Steepleton. It was also during that time that a real estate agency bought a sizable piece of property from the Steepletons and named the development Steepleton Park. The street that our house was on is Esther circle. Esther was the name of Mr. Frank Steepleton’s wife.
I do not know how much the Steepletons were paid for the land that they purchased. I do know that the real estate company that bought the land built and sold over 10 houses in that community in the 1970’s. It is my guess that their land purchase enabled them to make a significant profit once the houses were built and sold. It was during that time that our rural route address was changed to a street name with a house number. The road was still a dirt road. Eventually the road was paved. Sidewalks were never added.
I am thankful that my parents were able to purchase land, build a home, and enjoy the benefits and meet the challenges of home ownership. My dad was extremely proud of this accomplishment. He had a flagpole installed in our yard and proudly flew the American flag.
I struggled with that. I struggled with my father’s flag because I did not think everyone was treated equally.
I had learned that when “America” was established, Black people were only considered 3/5ths of a person. I had experienced white school mates who would not speak to me when we were in public places other than school. I later learned that one of my teachers told a friend’s parents that they needed to pay attention to their daughter because she was too friendly with me. Her parents never paid that any attention and we have always been friends. I have always been welcomed into her parents’ home.
I struggled with that flag even though I benefited from my parents’ hard work and their determination. They faced many challenges to achieve their portion of the “American Dream.” Their hard work in America paid off and for that I am thankful. They had to endure racism and prejudice, but they did not allow that to stop their pursuit of home ownership and decent living. I learned from my parents and many other role models to not allow the behaviors of some to keep me from having a positive attitude and working for justice for all people.
Still, I decided that I would not fly the American flag on my home. As a pastor, I struggle with the American flag being displayed in the church. The church teaches equality for all people, that God is no respecter of persons, and that all people are equally important in the sight of God. While the American flag represents freedom for many, our freedom as African Americans was not granted through the signing of the Declaration of Independence. My ancestors were considered property in America. As much as I celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation and give thanks to God for the end of slavery, as it was practiced then, those freed people had few resources and little in the way of material possessions. They did have faith and determination.
This year for the first time, I flew a flag on our home. It is a red, black, and green flag. The red stands for the color of our ancestor’s blood that was shed through the harrowing journey from Africa and the many beatings, whippings, and lynchings that were experienced by slaves. The black represents Black people. And green is a symbol of growth and the natural fertility of Africa. This is the flag that tells my people’s history and therefore, the history of this nation.
I am thankful to be an American. I am thankful for the opportunities that I, and many people have been blessed to have, as citizens of The United States of America. While, I am thankful, I still struggle with my father’s flag.
Pastor Donald Anthony is a part of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.