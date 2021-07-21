INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: My Father’s Flag

I struggled with that. I struggled with my father’s flag because I did not think everyone was treated equally.

I had learned that when “America” was established, Black people were only considered 3/5ths of a person. I had experienced white school mates who would not speak to me when we were in public places other than school. I later learned that one of my teachers told a friend’s parents that they needed to pay attention to their daughter because she was too friendly with me. Her parents never paid that any attention and we have always been friends. I have always been welcomed into her parents’ home.

I struggled with that flag even though I benefited from my parents’ hard work and their determination. They faced many challenges to achieve their portion of the “American Dream.” Their hard work in America paid off and for that I am thankful. They had to endure racism and prejudice, but they did not allow that to stop their pursuit of home ownership and decent living. I learned from my parents and many other role models to not allow the behaviors of some to keep me from having a positive attitude and working for justice for all people.