Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Our embedded (and hidden) history

It was an unusual room in what appeared to be a standard ranch house of the early 1960s. On three sides, dark bricks lined the wall, framed the fireplace, and lined the hearth. A thick beam of wood separated two parts of the room, a railway tie ran up one wall. It was dark, comforting, safe. It was the first room we walked into and we loved it immediately; it would be the library we imagined, even dreamed of. We bought the house.
That was thirty years ago. Later, after we moved in, we tracked down the builder, Jack Sides. Sides, a white man who had come from three generations of bricklayers, loved “old stuff,” he told us. When he was building his own house, he used materials left over from antebellum houses he’d been hired to take down so that new ones could be built in their place.
It took some sleuthing to discover more about the “old stuff” in our library. I asked a local historian to come and take a look at the beams and the bricks. He couldn’t be sure, he said, but it was possible that the bricks that lined the room were made by slave labor prior to the Civil War.
It was, at first, a shocking possibility. It became an instructive one. My husband and I, both white, middle class educators, were potentially living in a house built with materials produced by slave labor.
I can’t prove that the bricks were the work of slaves. I can’t prove that they weren’t.
I can prove that slave labor produced wealth in this country for the white people who owned Black people, who sold Black people and who beat and tormented Black people. Slave labor was used in many Cabarrus gold mines in the first half of the nineteenth century. The gold, of course, went to their white owners.
I can prove that slave labor made it possible for white people to create wealth that could be handed down, generation after generation. Who pocketed the profits of the tobacco and cotton trade on American plantations? Who inherited the land and the wealth those trades produced? White folk.
I can prove that after slavery ended, white America made sure that Black America would not be given even a piece of America. They would have no birthright; they would be forced into menial and bitterly underpaid work; they would be the victims of Jim Crow laws that denied them the vote and they would be incarcerated for, often, invented crimes.
Like the rest of white America, I live in a world that was built with the wealth produced by labor of Black people. That labor not only goes unacknowledged, but it is hidden in plain sight everywhere around us -- in the walls of our homes, in buildings across our county, in the fields first laid open to cultivation by slaves which still produce crops today.
There is no way to measure the actual value of Black labor in making white America rich.
In Jewish practice, when you have wronged someone, you go through a process before you can expect to be granted forgiveness. It is called teshuva. Teshuva comes from a root that means “to turn.” To make teshuva is to affect a return, an atonement.
The process neither starts nor stops with merely asking for forgiveness. To make teshuva, you must be able to name the wrong you have done. Then, you make restitution with concrete actions and deeds. Finally, you commit to change and then you make that change.
If white America wants to be forgiven its long and brutal history of oppressing Black Americans, it would have to name its crimes, make restitution, and then commit to change.
Black Americans are owed that much.
They are owed reparations for the labor their ancestors were forced to perform and for the long-term economic inequity that resulted. They are owed reparations for land that was promised them and stolen from them. They are owed reparations for being segregated, denied their civil rights, and, even today, made subject to police brutality, health care disparities, extraordinary rates of incarceration, and voter suppression. Systemic racism remains an undeniable fact of American life.
God is always waiting for us to return, to come back and recommit. We have only to turn back, turn around, remember our obligations and our promises: to love God and our neighbor, too. For God’s sake and for the sake of our Black neighbors, our teshuva awaits.