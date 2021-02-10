Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Our embedded (and hidden) history

It was an unusual room in what appeared to be a standard ranch house of the early 1960s. On three sides, dark bricks lined the wall, framed the fireplace, and lined the hearth. A thick beam of wood separated two parts of the room, a railway tie ran up one wall. It was dark, comforting, safe. It was the first room we walked into and we loved it immediately; it would be the library we imagined, even dreamed of. We bought the house.

That was thirty years ago. Later, after we moved in, we tracked down the builder, Jack Sides. Sides, a white man who had come from three generations of bricklayers, loved “old stuff,” he told us. When he was building his own house, he used materials left over from antebellum houses he’d been hired to take down so that new ones could be built in their place.

It took some sleuthing to discover more about the “old stuff” in our library. I asked a local historian to come and take a look at the beams and the bricks. He couldn’t be sure, he said, but it was possible that the bricks that lined the room were made by slave labor prior to the Civil War.

It was, at first, a shocking possibility. It became an instructive one. My husband and I, both white, middle class educators, were potentially living in a house built with materials produced by slave labor.