Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Patriotism, Elijah, and the dangers of gerrymandering

“Why do you hate America so much?” Several years back I had the privilege of working closely with someone who saw the world very differently from me. We got along well, but occasionally, especially when the conversation turned to politics, our discussions would get heated. In those moments my patriotism was often questioned.
For all the conversation we had, I don’t know that I was ever successful in helping her to see how much I do love this country. I love the land. I love the people. I love the food, the music, and the culture. I even love the ideals of our political system, broken as it may be. I have lived and worked outside the US, so I’m not here by default. I’m here by choice. I’m here because I love our country.
Recently I was reading through the story of Elijah and I came across one of the times he faced the corrupt King Ahab. Ahab confronted Elijah by saying, “Is it you, you troubler of Israel?” Elijah answered, “I have not troubled Israel; but you have, and your father’s house, because you have forsaken the commandments of the Lord…” Elijah knew what it was like to be accused of being unpatriotic.
I believe that one of our biggest problems as a country right now is our inability to recognize that criticism is not incompatible with love.
The opposite of conflict is not peace. It’s apathy. Conflict is natural when people have different concerns that they’re passionate about.
Take Elijah. He criticized Ahab’s corruption. Just one example of Ahab’s many abuses comes when he had a man killed to take his ancestral land. Elijah, rightly, called this sort of injustice out. But Ahab saw any critique of himself as an attack on Israel. Nothing could be further from the truth. Elijah criticized Ahab’s failings precisely because he loved Israel, he loved the land, he loved the people, and he loved God. Elijah did not want to see the people suffer under a corrupt and cruel leader.
If the Israelites, God’s chosen people and leaders have flaws worthy of correction, how much more so must we as Americans? We are not perfect. And it is my deep love of this country and its people that compels me to call out the sins and inadequacies that I see. It’s my trust in and hope for humanity that causes me to know we can do better. I believe that our best years are yet to come. But to improve, we first need to know where we fall short of our potential and promise.
Our greatest potential strength as a country is a system of government that allows all people to be heard. However, if we begin to question one another’s loyalty and love of country, it is a short road to figuring out how to neglect and even silence one another’s voices. Unfortunately, we’re already on this dangerous road.
Gerrymandering, the practice of drawing districts to maximize the voices of your supporters and minimize the voices of others, is a pernicious practice that existentially threatens our democracy. It has been well noted how gerrymandering has minimized the voices of minorities. This alone would be enough to condemn the practice, but that observation can also sometimes obscure how gerrymandering harms all North Carolinians.
In statewide elections, for president or governor, it’s not uncommon to have a 1 or 2% margin of victory. Yet it’s rare for a U.S. House seat to be won by less than a 10% margin. Politicians are most responsive to the will of the majority when their jobs are at risk. By having a 10% cushion, most of our politicians lack the proper motivation to listen to the will of the people. Ending gerrymandering should be a cause we can all support to ensure that our elected officials, regardless of party, faithfully represent the citizens they serve.
The people who currently draw NC legislative maps do not trust the voices of their fellow Americans. They question our right to the political process. Their efforts to diminish the power of critics rather than address their legitimate concerns echoes the attitude of the corrupt King Ahab. We cannot afford to disqualify and neglect the voices of our neighbors and fellow citizens as “troublers of America”.
Until our representatives draw maps that fairly and impartially distribute the votes of all citizens of North Carolina, we will not have representative democracy. We will not live up to our potential and promise. But I do believe we can do better. One possibility for a change is presented in House Bill 437 which would institute an independent redistricting process making all of our districts more competitive and responsive. Please urge your representatives to support this measure, or at the very least, make it known to them how important a fair political process is to you.