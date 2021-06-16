Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Patriotism, Elijah, and the dangers of gerrymandering

Take Elijah. He criticized Ahab’s corruption. Just one example of Ahab’s many abuses comes when he had a man killed to take his ancestral land. Elijah, rightly, called this sort of injustice out. But Ahab saw any critique of himself as an attack on Israel. Nothing could be further from the truth. Elijah criticized Ahab’s failings precisely because he loved Israel, he loved the land, he loved the people, and he loved God. Elijah did not want to see the people suffer under a corrupt and cruel leader.

If the Israelites, God’s chosen people and leaders have flaws worthy of correction, how much more so must we as Americans? We are not perfect. And it is my deep love of this country and its people that compels me to call out the sins and inadequacies that I see. It’s my trust in and hope for humanity that causes me to know we can do better. I believe that our best years are yet to come. But to improve, we first need to know where we fall short of our potential and promise.

Our greatest potential strength as a country is a system of government that allows all people to be heard. However, if we begin to question one another’s loyalty and love of country, it is a short road to figuring out how to neglect and even silence one another’s voices. Unfortunately, we’re already on this dangerous road.