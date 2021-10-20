InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County: sacred text explain the sacred tasks

One verse in the book made me a believer in its faithful efficacy: “Be doers of the word and not hearers only,” verse 22, chapter 1. In this verse I heard echoes of “Do justice. Love mercy. Walk humbly.” How else than “works” would any of these commands be brought into fullness? According to the writer of James, it would never be enough for a person of faith to only “hear” or “know” or even “believe” the ways and teachings of Jesus. In order to follow Jesus, one would have to “do” what Jesus did; to actually follow what Jesus said. Maybe that’s why I found my home in the United Church of Christ whose bumper stickers include “To Believe is to Care. To Care is to Do.”

Hundreds of years before Luther asked the question, the writer of James answered it in chapter 2, verse 18: Show me your faith without your works, and I’ll show you my faith by my works. Right on, James! Now, let’s do justice.

Ben Sloan

Matthew 13:45-46: The kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls; on finding one pearl of great value, he went and sold all that he had and bought it.