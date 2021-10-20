InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County: sacred text explain the sacred tasks

Almost one year ago, the InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County published its first column in these pages. We wrote: “Where can we hear an inclusive spiritual message in Cabarrus County, one which can communicate diversity of thought on sacred texts — particularly, on the Bible?” We affirmed our intention to be that voice.
We wrote, each one of us, on a shared commandment, Deuteronomy 6:5, “And you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your strength.”
We are celebrating one year of commitment to our mission: “To affirm God’s inclusive nature. Based on our varied and rich traditions, we will demonstrate that God is for unity, justice and equity.” In that spirit, we offer a two-part series in which each one of us picks a verse that explains how our sacred texts tell us what our sacred tasks are, in these times and in this world.
J. Nathan King, Trinity UCC, Concord
The biblical book of James caught my attention early in my calling into Christian ministry. Before attending a Baptist college, and before entering Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, I learned that the Protestant reformer Martin Luther questioned whether James should have been in the Bible at all, calling it an epistle “full of straw.” In other words, with little substance. I owe a lot to the reformation works of Martin Luther. But I was intrigued, and determined, to find a better standing for James. And that was my early start to critical biblical study and interpretation.
One verse in the book made me a believer in its faithful efficacy: “Be doers of the word and not hearers only,” verse 22, chapter 1. In this verse I heard echoes of “Do justice. Love mercy. Walk humbly.” How else than “works” would any of these commands be brought into fullness? According to the writer of James, it would never be enough for a person of faith to only “hear” or “know” or even “believe” the ways and teachings of Jesus. In order to follow Jesus, one would have to “do” what Jesus did; to actually follow what Jesus said. Maybe that’s why I found my home in the United Church of Christ whose bumper stickers include “To Believe is to Care. To Care is to Do.”
Hundreds of years before Luther asked the question, the writer of James answered it in chapter 2, verse 18: Show me your faith without your works, and I’ll show you my faith by my works. Right on, James! Now, let’s do justice.
Ben Sloan
Matthew 13:45-46: The kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls; on finding one pearl of great value, he went and sold all that he had and bought it.
What does it mean to you to work for justice? The first thing that comes to my mind are the heroic efforts and sacrifices of past trailblazers. I think of sit-ins and protests and nights spent in jail. When we consider the struggle for justice, do we spend more time contemplating the cost than what we have to gain? If the kingdom of heaven is like a fine pearl, then the goal of our pursuit of justice is a world of such staggering beauty and worth so as to make the cost inconsequential. There is another reading of this parable, too. We can think of ourselves as the merchant, and the kingdom as the pearl, but we can also think of God as the merchant and ourselves as the pearl. We strive for the kingdom because there is nothing that God wouldn’t give for our sakes. And the way we reciprocate is by showing that same love to one another.
Donald Anthony
Ephesians 3:7-8
7 By God’s grace and mighty power, I have been given the privilege of serving him by spreading this Good News. 8 Though I am the least deserving of all God’s people, he graciously gave me the privilege of telling the Gentiles about the endless treasures available to them in Christ. 9 I was chosen to explain to everyone this mysterious plan that God, the Creator of all things, had kept secret from the beginning.
Paul, the writer of this sacred text, considers it a privilege to share the Gospel to people from all walks of life. This text is meaningful to me because the center or the focus of the text is not on the accomplishments of the individual, but rather on the power of God at work in the individual. This translation focuses on God’s grace and God’s mighty power. It is the power of God that enables us to work for the salvation of all people. It is God’s grace and power that gives us the privilege of praying with and for one another.
As a pastor in the Church of God, I, too, consider it a privilege to share a life-changing message with the world around me. It is not about me, it’s really not about any of us — it is about the God in us. The God in us unites us. The God in us forgives us. The God in us enables us to love one another. The God in us enables us to work for justice for all people.