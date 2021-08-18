INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: The politics of abuse

The discussion on abuse is often focused on interpersonal relationships, partner to partner domestic violence or self-imposed, alcohol or drug addiction related. Yet, there are other offenders lurking in public spaces. These perpetrators at times occupy seats on school boards, municipalities, as county commissioners, statewide and congressional legislators, and other political roles. In the same manner as domestic violence offenders strive to hide behind closed doors, the politics of abuse occurs behind policies and legislation.
Politics is replete with examples, yet the current debate of “critical race theory” captures what I mean by the politics of abuse. The rhetoric and legislation espoused by Cabarrus County elected school board members and politicians opposing the teaching of “critical race theory” reveals an abuse of leadership and abdication of accountability for ensuring the best outcomes for all students and constituents.
In domestic violence cases, the offender is adept at hiding physical attacks by strategically striking their partner in non-visible places. Similarly, politicians utilize legal language to mask policies that often prove harmful, even violent toward particular people groups. For instance, the former President’s, September 22, 2020, Executive Order 13950, doesn’t denounce critical race theory, but it’s clearly an attempt to thwart exploration of the impact of systemic racism. On the surface, one might believe the aim: “to promote unity in the Federal workforce, and to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating” is judicious with intentions to achieve equity. Yet, who truly benefited from this executive order?
Likewise, the Cabarrus County School Board’s Resolution to Ensure Dignity and Nondiscrimination in School which mimics Executive Order 13950 from 2020 raises the same question, who benefits when schools ensure, “no individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress”?
Shall we no longer teach about the violent enslavement of Africans because Black students might experience anguish? Shall we forgo expounding on the uprooting of Indigenous people due to the discomfort Native persons might feel? Shall we keep silent about the Japanese Internment camps and the Chinese Exclusion Act for concern of the psychological distress of persons of Asian descent? Shall we ignore ongoing U.S. immigration policies that “others” and deny citizenship due to the possible psychological distress on people of Latin-Hispanic origin? These are just a few historical and present instances that raise the question, for whom is the Cabarrus County School Board’s Resolution meant?
Practitioners of political abuse like other abusers tend to be driven by maintaining their power. Numerous opponents of critical race theory don’t know (or care) what it is because critical and introspective thought isn’t their goal. It is disingenuous to state, “WHEREAS the Cabarrus County School Board of Education is dedicated to providing each student educational opportunities that respect the dignity of others, acknowledge the right of others to express differing opinions, and foster and defend intellectual honesty, freedom of inquiry and instruction” while advocating through your resolution to nullify the history and lived experience of your constituents.
The driving force informing this banal and contrived outcry is a nationalism committed to eliminating the complex nature and duplicity of American history. Our history is both horrific and triumphant. As a Black male who experiences the worst and best of America daily, I have learned to navigate these divergent tensions.
It’s clear only people embracing a “triumphant” or better stated revisionist history of the American experiment reject critical race theory. The problem is the political abuser’s intent is to deny critical historical truths: while it’s good chattel slavery no longer exists, it’s also true the Black-white wealth gap is correlated to slavery; it’s great that all students have access to education, it’s also true that where you live determines the quality of your education, and it’s well established that health disparities are prevalent between whites and people of color. Dismissing the good, bad, and ugly of America denies what and who made America, America.
Ironically, this political abuse is perpetrated by many who confess faith in God and the blessing of America. Yet, they denounce a theory whose purpose according to one of its originators, Kimberlé Crenshaw “is to interrogate the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship. . .It critiques how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers.” Seemingly, embracing critical race theory could pave the path toward an America that is one nation, under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.
Abusers tend to overlook and reject God’s purpose for treating others, Ezekiel 34:1-6: Yes, prophesy! Tell those shepherds, ‘God, the Master, says: Doom to you shepherds of Israel, feeding your own mouths! Aren’t shepherds supposed to feed sheep? You drink the milk, you make clothes from the wool, you roast the lambs, but you don’t feed the sheep. You don’t build up the weak ones, don’t heal the sick, don’t doctor the injured, don’t go after the strays, don’t look for the lost. You bully and badger them. And now they’re scattered every which way because there was no shepherd—scattered and easy pickings for wolves and coyotes. Scattered—my sheep!—exposed and vulnerable across mountains and hills. My sheep scattered all over the world, and no one out looking for them!
Abusive leaders cause harm and division to those they are called to lead. If we are to protect victims and address broken systems, we must acknowledge the worst aspects of an abuser requires attention – counseling, incarceration, separation from those he/she has harmed, etc. Yet too often we knowingly ignore or dismiss their destructive actions to the detriment of the one(s) experiencing their brutal actions.
The only hope for anyone suffering violence is awareness – when a social worker knows a family is in distress, resources are available – when a school counselor or teacher knows a student or colleague is experiencing duress, resources are available – when a teammate or adult is aware an athlete has been the victim of a coach(es) indiscretion, interventions are available.
We mustn’t attempt to erase history. In abusive relationships, the abuser: creates the tension, seeks to enforce adherence to her/his desired outcomes, rejects any alternatives that don’t match their terms, verbally and physically attacks their partner, and seeks to isolate their victim from any outside influences (information, people, monetary support, etc.). We must embrace history and teach all of history.
The Ghanian word Sankofa is instructive. This way of knowing is illustrated by a mythical bird with its head turned backwards and its feet facing forward carrying a precious egg in its mouth. According to the Carter G. Woodson Center, Sankofa symbolizes the Akan people’s quest for knowledge among the Akan with the implication that the quest is based on critical examination, and intelligent and patient investigation.
Critical examination of our history is a resource to end the politics of abuse.
Marcus Singleton is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and a member of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.