INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE: Racism compounds the dire effects of COVID-19

If I were to take the temperature of the nation to measure its overall health, my diagnosis would be quite determinative…America is sick – deathly ill, even.

Saturday Night Live’s cold open last Saturday night captured the gravity of the situation masterfully. Kate McKinnon, played a television talk show host asking her guests, who each represented a sector of American society, “what [in America] still works?” The skit highlighted how broken the country has become during the years of the previous administration and how dire the state of the union still is. While I can appreciate the humor in addressing these unprecedented times, the massive loss of life, and of employment, combined with the catastrophic increase of housing and food insecurity for millions of Americans, this is no laughing matter.

COVID-19 is not the first nor the most lethal disease infecting America. In fact, the virus’ efficiency in contaminating and killing so many people is due to a much older virus. Since the forming of our Republic, our nation has been plagued by the scourge of racism. It is the deadliest virus the world has ever known. Racism is a disease that has and is devouring the soul of this nation. This illness has infected our culture. Our systems of government, healthcare, education and other social institutions were designed to not only accommodate the sickness but mask its symptoms.