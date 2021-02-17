INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE: Racism compounds the dire effects of COVID-19

If I were to take the temperature of the nation to measure its overall health, my diagnosis would be quite determinative…America is sick – deathly ill, even.
Saturday Night Live’s cold open last Saturday night captured the gravity of the situation masterfully. Kate McKinnon, played a television talk show host asking her guests, who each represented a sector of American society, “what [in America] still works?” The skit highlighted how broken the country has become during the years of the previous administration and how dire the state of the union still is. While I can appreciate the humor in addressing these unprecedented times, the massive loss of life, and of employment, combined with the catastrophic increase of housing and food insecurity for millions of Americans, this is no laughing matter.
COVID-19 is not the first nor the most lethal disease infecting America. In fact, the virus’ efficiency in contaminating and killing so many people is due to a much older virus. Since the forming of our Republic, our nation has been plagued by the scourge of racism. It is the deadliest virus the world has ever known. Racism is a disease that has and is devouring the soul of this nation. This illness has infected our culture. Our systems of government, healthcare, education and other social institutions were designed to not only accommodate the sickness but mask its symptoms.
The difficulties people are experiencing due to COVID-19 is not only disproportionately higher among people of color but follows a systemic trend of inequity that all but guarantees that outcome. As of August 2020, according to a national CDC study, more Hispanic people (53%) and non-Hispanic Black people (43%) reported that they lost a job or had taken a pay cut because of COVID-19 compared with non-Hispanic White people (38%). More Black and Hispanic people, 40% and 43%, respectively, reported that they had to use money from savings or retirement to pay bills since the outbreak began, compared with 29% of White people.
Additionally, 43% of non-Hispanic Black people and 37% Hispanic people reported having trouble paying their bills in full compared with White people (18%). This is the data we have. Given the climate of demonization of immigrants, many Hispanic families are justifiably skeptical of surveys. So the real picture is likely much worse.
There is no question that America is sick, of that we can be sure. The more urgent matter however, is whether or not we are willing to do what it takes to get well?
That will require more than a vaccination. It will require an infusion of truth. Because we have been deprived of truth for so long, the tumor of misinformation has overwhelmed us and deteriorated national trust. A proliferation of lies caused inflammation at the capital and subjective blindness in the senate.
An infusion of truth is what will best treat society’s infirmity along with its associated symptoms: apathy, lunacy, fanaticism, sycophancy, suspicion, and moral polarization.
An infusion of truth is the first step to treating the pathology of racism. We don’t need to be taught the truth. The evidence is all around us. It is a matter of accepting the truth we already know:
- Systemic racism IS real and IS the leading cause of death in the United States
- As of early February, the virus has claimed over 450,000 lives
- The 2020 Presidential Election was a fair and free election.
- Joe Biden IS the President of the United States. And Kamala Harris, IS the first woman and woman of color to be elected Vice President. Since January 20, 2021, they have been leading a robust, national response to the pandemic.
- The vaccines work along with the wearing of masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance. And it is God’s will that WE ALL DO OUR PART.
Pastor Claude E. Forehand II is pastor First Baptist Church in Kannapolis and part of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.