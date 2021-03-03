INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE: The Book of Numbers and the Thin Blue Line

In our case, we live in a society blessed by the labors and sacrifices of law enforcement officials. And, I’d imagine our society is safer and more peaceful for it. I appreciate any and everyone who works for the good of our community and society. For that very reason, I'm disturbed by the decision to display the “thin blue line” flag on city police vehicles here in Concord.

The “thin blue line” concept has been traced back to the Crimean War, when a “thin red line” of Scottish Highlanders held off a Russian cavalry charge. In this earliest usage, it is clearly oppositional, confrontational. It was appropriated for use with regard to police as early as the 1920s. In the 1950s LAPD chief Bill Parker described the term by saying the thin blue line represented police as the barrier between law and order and social and civil anarchy. The phrase and associated symbols have grown in prominence in recent years in connection with the “Blue Lives Matter” movement to the point of the two being almost synonymous.

In the book of Numbers, every member of society is a partner in limiting harm and stopping cycles of violence. The laws in Numbers might sound harsh to our modern ears, but in intent, they are more enlightened than the vision of policing suggested by the “thin blue line” and the associated slogan “Blue Lives Matter”.