INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE: The Book of Numbers and the Thin Blue Line

Anyone who strikes another with a weapon of wood in hand that could cause death, and death ensues, is a murderer; the murderer shall be put to death. The avenger of blood is the one who shall put the murderer to death; when they meet, the avenger of blood shall execute the sentence.
It can be a challenge to reconcile the idea of a loving God with passages about divinely sanctioned vengeance. In Numbers 35:18-19 and elsewhere, we hear how relatives had a duty as the “avenger of blood” to execute someone who took the life of their loved ones. To our modern eyes, this appears barbaric.
But the Hebrew people did not have a bureaucratic government as we now know it. They did not have a paid police force. And without law enforcement, it was reasonable to expect that people would enact vengeance against those that wronged them. Without arbitration families seeking revenge could lead to cycles of violence and harm without due process that would devastate a community.
The laws in Numbers do a remarkable thing. They require relatives to seek vengeance, but they also establish cities of refuge where a suspect could find safety. In those cities were judges who would hear the case and determine guilt. Suspects were incentivized to turn themselves in and submit to arbitration; arbitration that would end cycles of recrimination. It might sound counterintuitive, but the laws in Numbers actually worked to reduce violence and harm in a society without police.
In our case, we live in a society blessed by the labors and sacrifices of law enforcement officials. And, I’d imagine our society is safer and more peaceful for it. I appreciate any and everyone who works for the good of our community and society. For that very reason, I'm disturbed by the decision to display the “thin blue line” flag on city police vehicles here in Concord.
The “thin blue line” concept has been traced back to the Crimean War, when a “thin red line” of Scottish Highlanders held off a Russian cavalry charge. In this earliest usage, it is clearly oppositional, confrontational. It was appropriated for use with regard to police as early as the 1920s. In the 1950s LAPD chief Bill Parker described the term by saying the thin blue line represented police as the barrier between law and order and social and civil anarchy. The phrase and associated symbols have grown in prominence in recent years in connection with the “Blue Lives Matter” movement to the point of the two being almost synonymous.
In the book of Numbers, every member of society is a partner in limiting harm and stopping cycles of violence. The laws in Numbers might sound harsh to our modern ears, but in intent, they are more enlightened than the vision of policing suggested by the “thin blue line” and the associated slogan “Blue Lives Matter”.
You can’t understand the slogan “Blue Lives Matter” apart from the Black Lives Matter movement. “Black Lives Matter” is a message meant to counter the implicit and explicit racist assertion that Black lives matter less than other lives. “Blue Lives Matter” similarly implies that there are people who would say “blue” lives matter less than other lives.
“Blue Lives Matter” emerged in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, insinuating that people who assert the sacred worth of Black lives are the ones who don’t value “blue lives”. If people just wanted to support law enforcement without these undertones, then they could adopt other slogans such as “Back the Blue.” Whether it’s Black lives or “blue” lives, the words and images you choose do matter.
But even beyond the problems with “Blue Lives Matter,” “The thin blue line” is problematic because it promotes an adversarial relationship between law enforcement and those they are intended to serve. Putting aside the issue of race, it paints our citizenry as the agents of anarchy and crime rather than law enforcement’s partners in building a just society. This is not a vision of law enforcement I want proudly emblazoned on all Concord police vehicles.
Additionally, the “thin blue line” flag that will be featured on our city police vehicles is in direct violation of the US Flag code which prohibits the modification of the American flag. Having officers, sworn to uphold the law, flaunt that very law through a divisive symbol is painful hypocrisy.
I appreciate all that law enforcement does for our community. I want to support them and make their job safer. And in this instance, that means calling out implementation of a symbol that denigrates and divides our citizenry. As in the Bible, I envision a world where we are all partners together in promoting safety and reducing violence.
If you agree with me, I’d urge you to contact our chief of police, Gary Gacek ((704) 920-5007, gacekg@concordnc.gov). Together let's honor the sacrifice of Jason Shuping without including the thin blue line flag; a flag which undermines Concord police’s stated vision of “a community where citizens and police work together, in harmony, to achieve the highest standards of public safety.”
Pastor Ben Sloan is associate pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Concord and part of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.