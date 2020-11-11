Interfaith Collective to bring inclusive spiritual messages

Editor’s note: This is an introduction to the Interfaith Collective, a group of spiritual leaders in our community who will be writing a continuing series of columns for the Independent Tribune.
Where can we hear an inclusive spiritual message in Cabarrus County, one which can communicate diversity of thought on sacred texts -- particularly, on the Bible? The Interfaith Collective, which formed this past summer, seeks to be just such a voice.
We believe that God demonstrates commitment to the healing and wholeness of humanity through the theme of justice in our scriptures. Our current members represent a wide range of Christian denominations and the Jewish faith. We welcome like-minded faith leaders to join us.
Our shared commandment, Deuteronomy 6:5 undergirds our mission: “To affirm God’s inclusive nature. Based on our varied and rich traditions, we will demonstrate that God is for unity, justice and equity.” As a group of clergy, we believe our faith praxis is transformative and hope that people experience and understand faith as unifying for the greater good. This week, we each will share how Deuteronomy 6:5, “And you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your strength,” informs our faith understanding.
Rev. Nathan King, Trinity United Church of Christ, Concord God is one. Love God. And so it is. The first and greatest commandment. It follows that, “Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.” (I John 4:20). The oneness and unity of God is bound up in our loving each other. Loving God is demonstrated by loving each other. To do this is to fulfill all that God requires. But what happens when you ask, “why am I here?” or “what is my purpose in life?” If you are basing that on Christian faith, this is where your duty and responsibility, as well as your fulfillment, begins and ends: to love God is to love all others. And to love all others is to love God, with everything you have.
Pastor Claude E. Forehand II, First Baptist Church of Kannapolis Above all else God has called each of us to love. This verse is foundational to the lives of people of faith. Love is a spiritual discipline that cannot be demonstrated with any true efficacy, apart from a full investment of one’s total being. That spiritual discipline requires the heart, soul and strength of the individual. We are shaped by the imperative to love. According to doctrinal mandate, it is the sole basis for our existence. So as we commit to embracing this holy sacrament as part of our devotional practice, our efforts must include a full evaluation of our hearts, souls, and strength, to insure our most sincere and honest attempts to love one another.
Pastor Ben Sloan, Central United Methodist Church. When Jesus is asked what the most important commandment is, he responds by quoting Deuteronomy 6:5. However, in Mark 12:30 Jesus adds that you should love God with all your mind as well as your heart, soul, and strength. It would seem odd for Jesus to misquote the command he just said was most important. However, when Deuteronomy was written, the heart, not the brain, was seen as the home of thought. That only began to shift in Jesus’ time with Greek influence. Therefore, when Jesus says, you shall love God with all your mind, he’s updating the command to reflect what anyone would have plainly understood when it was first written. We cannot rely solely on a faith governed by emotions. Our love of God should be expressed through the employment of our minds as well. Our faith should engage the best of all of who God created us to be.
Reverend Donald E. Anthony, Grace Lutheran Church, Concord
Crown In Glory Lutheran Church, Salisbury
While the text begins with “must,” I hear, “how can we not….”? How can we not love the Lord our God with our whole heart? The God who created us has demonstrated God’s love for us in so many ways. It is out of God’s love for us that the nothingness of this world became what it is and who we are today. As we love our God, we love the creation that our God has made. Love is not giving lip service to feelings. Loving is engaging the work of restoring relationships and restoring an order that reflects the God of love. That love seeks and works toward justice for all. That love seeks and works for a community that not only claims God’s love, but lives God’s love.
Rabbi Dr. Barbara Thiede, Temple Or Olam, Concord In one singular verse, the Hebrew Bible demonstrates what makes us human. “With all your heart” (kol l’vavcha): we are to offer our mindful awareness to loving our creator. “With all your soul” (kol nafshecha): The Hebrew word for soul refers to our throats, our breath, even our capacity for speech. God gave breath to us (Genesis 2: 7) so every breath and every word we say, must be in the service of God and for love of God. “With all your strength (kol m’eodecha): The Hebrew word here could be translated, “with everything you’ve got.”
We must love God with our full consciousness, with every breath and every word, with every aspect of our physical and spiritual selves. We must act, not simply exist, and with everything we’ve got. In all our doings, we are asked to give all that God gave us, all that makes us human, back to God. And with love.
Pastor Marcus Singleton, Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Biblical understanding of love is often misunderstood. We have relegated love to sentimentality, but love is an action. God calls us to utilize our intrinsic and extrinsic gifts, desires, and abilities in submission to the greatest good. Hence, love as a practice is not simplistic or individualistic. It demands a selflessness and willing commitment to sacrificial practices, such as putting our neighbor’s needs above our own. We can’t continue to insist that our relationships, our business world, and our politics can be based on selfish attainment. Love, as God commands it, is rightly understood as covenantal and sacrificial in nature. Through loving relationships God promises to fulfill oneness between God and humanity. I believe love is transformative, powerful, and life-giving. A love praxis as God commands compels us to utilize our ALL for the greater good.
The Interfaith Collective is clear that the work of justice and mending systemic brokenness is the imperative of our sacred texts. Without question, Deuteronomy 6:5 requires people of faith to prioritize the Divine through our love of humanity. Our commitment is to continue amplifying this truth to address our individual and systemic inhumanity to one another by responding to God’s call for unity, justice and equity. Our goal is to reconcile all to loving God “with all your heart, all your soul and all your strength.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!