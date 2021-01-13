Ivey, Durschlag awarded Iris Arey scholarships from Calvary Lutheran

In December, Calvary Lutheran Church Women of the ELCA presented two $500 scholarships a deserving student at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences (CCHS) and Rowan Cabarrus Community College (RCCC).

The Iris Arey Nursing Scholarship Fund was established by Iris’ family upon her death. Calvary Women raise funds for these scholarships by making and selling Heavenly Had Cream. With the help of Thrivent Financial through its Action Team Organization, our expenses are covered and all proceeds go to the scholarship fund.

Crystal Ivey, a student at RCCC, has always had a passion for health care and felt drawn to nursing. Having been out of school for several years, Crystal felt called by God to return and begin courses in nursing. She is presently studying for an associate degree and will graduate in May, 2022. Her interests include both trauma and pediatric nursing. She is presently a nurse aid in the emergency room at Novant Health in Huntersville. She is an excellent student with a 4.0 GPA.

Katherine Durschlag, a student at CCHS, has just finished her first semester pursuing an associate degree in Nursing. She has enjoyed working as a nurse aide at Atrium Health helping patients during the pandemic. After graduation, she hopes to work in critical care through the Emergency Department or ICU. She is looking to further her career and education by pursing a Master of Science in Nursing.