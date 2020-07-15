Jeff Richards' 2002 book about racism, invisible barriers still relevant today

Pastor Jeff Richards has traveled all over the world to preach the gospel. His messages have been heard by thousands of people from all backgrounds and ways of life. But he never imagined that his book, “The Great Journey,” written 18 years ago, would become so relevant today.
“The Great Journey” details the story of two childhood friends, Angus Clark and Thomas Jackson, who deal with the effects of systemic racism. They decide to create a national movement to end racism and educate people on invisible barriers that exist throughout society.
“There are forces behind the scenes that we are not really aware of that are actively involved in destruction and division,” Richards said.
While the book touches on sensitive topics, it is different from other books that discuss similar issues. Richards approached his book from a purely religious standpoint. He did not want to divide people over politics.
“Being a pastor, instead of looking at things politically and economically, I look at them more spiritually,” he said. “To some people, that seems odd, but I see it as a conflict that has been going on for a long time.”
Richards decided that he needed to write a book that detailed the lingering effects of racism since only a few Caucasians knew at the time just how severe its effects were.
“It’s a perennial topic that will just never go away,” he said.
The writing process began in January 2000. Richards had the privilege to take a sabbatical while he taught at Livingstone College and Hood Theological Seminary. His teaching experience was unique because he predominately taught African American students. That made him aware of how racism still plays a large role within that community.
“I wanted to write a historical novel because everything else I was doing involved academics,” he said. “I was just aware of all of the issues, and I thought it would be a good topic to survey and something that would be helpful.”
After writing the first couple of chapters, he sent his draft to various publishers. That caught the attention of Wipf and Stock, and the company decided to publish his book.
“I ran the topic by them, and they said it sounded like a topic that people would be interested in,” he added.
Getting the publisher was the easy part. The difficult part was figuring out the story’s plot. On a productive day, Richards wrote approximately 20 pages. On other days, he struggled to understand where he would take the story.
“I would begin early in the morning and then began with my outlining,” he said. “The plot was the hardest part. What kind of plot can you possibly have?”
But Richards’ hard work paid off. After four months of intense writing, the book was completed. Since going on sale in 2002, thousands of copies have been sold. Several colleges across the country have also used it as a textbook.
Richards hopes that more people will pick up a copy of his book and realize that the issues he wrote about 18 years ago are still very much relevant today. With enough people understanding
the effects of systemic racism, Richards says that real change is possible. But he added that people should not use violence to get that point across.
“There is hope,” he said. “It’s probably going to be an issue that will not ever be fully reconciled, even if partially. Will the divide become greater, no one really knows? Tearing down of statues, will that help, probably not. For me, it centers in the gospel and the good news that because of Christ we are brothers and sisters.”
