Kel Mitchell reading the 'Sermon on the Mount' on Pray.com's Bedtime Bible Stories

LOS ANGELES (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kel Mitchell, a two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, comedian, and youth pastor from Chicago, Illinois, has joined Pray.com, the #1 app for prayer and faith-based audio and video streaming content.

Pray.com's Bedtime Bible Stories series now features Mitchell reading one of the most popular stories of the Bible, the Sermon on the Mount. The Bedtime Bible Stories by Pray.com educate listeners on the biblical collections, ethical sayings, and religious teachings attributed to Jesus Christ as found in the Gospels.

"Partnering with Kel is an absolute pleasure. His knowledge of the Bible brought incredible inspiration to the project and has really produced an amazing Bedtime Bible Story," said Max Bard, VP of Content at Pray.com. "Kel has a phenomenal voice for bedtime stories. I remember even while we were recording in the studio, our audio engineer had mentioned it was one of the most relaxed recording sessions on which he had ever worked."

Mitchell is well-known for his big break on Nickelodeon's award-winning show, "All That," Nickelodeon's longest-running live-action series, which he also executive produced. It paved the way for several successful spin-offs, including "Kenan & Kel" and the feature-length film "Good Burger," which cemented Mitchell's impact on pop culture.

When Mitchell is not acting, writing or directing, he speaks weekly to youth across the country, encouraging them to love God and follow their dreams. He recently released a 90-day devotional entitled, "Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level up your Faith," which debuted in the Top 25 Books in Christian Youth Ministry.

"Prayer and time with God are so important to do every day," said Mitchell. "Finding time to unwind, destress and just relax in the word of God is such a blessing! This is why I am so excited about partnering with Pray.com. Prayer is a priority."

Mitchell's reading will help dispel listeners' anxiety and encourage them to release their burdens to God. Pray.com hopes its Bedtime Bible Stories improve members' mental health, help them learn how to live a life pleasing to God, and aid with better sleep through this audio reading of God's Word.

In addition to Bedtime Bible Stories, Pray.com includes podcasts from Christian, meditative and reflective prayers, and Bible-based resources to aid listeners in their spiritual growth journeys.

Find "Sermon on the Mount by Kel Mitchell" and other prayer and faith-based audio content at www.pray.com/discover.