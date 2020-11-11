Knights of Columbus sponsoring ‘Keep Christ in Christmas’ program

CONCORD —St. James Catholic Knights of Columbus Council 7450 is inviting boys and girls in Cabarrus County from ages 5 through 14 to participate in the organization’s international “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest.

“By engaging the creative talents and imaginations of or our young people, we hope they will come to a deeper understanding of the true, spiritual meaning of Christmas,” said Council 7450 Grand Knight Joseph Amodeo.

The contest will be conducted locally with winning entries advancing to the district/region and then to state, national and international levels. The winning entries will serve as the basis for a series of new Christmas posters that encourage a deeper understanding of the holiday. Posters must be submitted to Knights of Columbus, 139 Manor Ave, Concord, NC 28025 by December 15,2020.

Poster must reflect the theme of Keep Christ in Christmas. Each poster should be the original work (including concept, layout, slogan and any visual images). Poster must be 11X17 inches in size. All poster become the property of the Knights of Columbus and are due by Dec. 15. Prizes will be awarded to winning candidates. Contact Timothy Chase 608-695-6678 for more information