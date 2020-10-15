LETTER: Strang will campaign in person

Three of my opponents and several other candidates in various local races have taken a pledge to NOT campaign at early voting locations stating they are doing so due to COVID-19, and that is their choice. However, I am NOT following suit. I will not hide from the people in my community that I intend to serve and never will. When I filed to run, I vowed to be the "Commissioner for the People." When the going gets tough, my pledge to you is I will not hide, and I will fight harder for every one of you. I will be present and always available!

I WILL be at various early voting locations campaigning throughout the election. I want to personally thank you for your support. I also want to meet many of you that I have not had the honor of meeting in person yet.

Some may say I am irresponsible, but the fact of the matter is we must live our lives and not be crippled by the unknown. I also understand some of us have underlying health issues, and you have done your best to enjoy life. I have checked on and spent time with many folks in our community with health issues throughout this pandemic. We have all managed to go to work, Walmart, grocery shopping, dine out, and even take a little vacation. During this campaign, I have enjoyed meeting many of you in person at the GOP Headquarters and various places throughout the county. I will continue to do so.