LETTER: Supports Fertenbaugh for school board

I love it when I get to the Board of Education section of my ballot. Unlike the other sections – it is not cluttered with an “R” or “D” after the names of the candidates. It is local enough that I can get to know the candidates (in person or virtually). And I appreciate the fact that the whole campaign progression is about how to best serve the needs of our students. That’s why I will be voting for Cindy Fertenbaugh.

As a retired administrator, I have had many opportunities to work with Ms. Fertenbaugh. She will receive my vote, not because she and I have always been in lockstep regarding the issues… but how she approaches the issues. Ms. Fertenbaugh models what we want in our students. She does her homework! She comes prepared, with facts and questions for clarification. She listens to those on the ground and those with specialized expertise. She expects the same of our school leaders, and then supports their efforts. And she puts in the work and the time. When working with Ms. Fertenbaugh, I always knew that I was heard (along with all the other stakeholders), and that what was best for students always remained the primary focus.