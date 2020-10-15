LETTER: Supports Fertenbaugh for school board

I love it when I get to the Board of Education section of my ballot. Unlike the other sections – it is not cluttered with an “R” or “D” after the names of the candidates. It is local enough that I can get to know the candidates (in person or virtually). And I appreciate the fact that the whole campaign progression is about how to best serve the needs of our students. That’s why I will be voting for Cindy Fertenbaugh.
As a retired administrator, I have had many opportunities to work with Ms. Fertenbaugh. She will receive my vote, not because she and I have always been in lockstep regarding the issues… but how she approaches the issues. Ms. Fertenbaugh models what we want in our students. She does her homework! She comes prepared, with facts and questions for clarification. She listens to those on the ground and those with specialized expertise. She expects the same of our school leaders, and then supports their efforts. And she puts in the work and the time. When working with Ms. Fertenbaugh, I always knew that I was heard (along with all the other stakeholders), and that what was best for students always remained the primary focus.
During these troubling times, I want our Board members to balance the head and the heart while making very challenging decisions. I want these choices to be driven by observing data, by listening to parents, by listening to public health officials, by listening to the educational leaders. Process matters. I want our Board members to be more engaged with what really matters over responding to the latest text message. Our students, families, and school staff members are too valuable to do otherwise. That’s why I trust these decisions to Cindy Fertenbaugh, and that is why she will receive my vote for Cabarrus County Board of Education.
Sam Treadaway
Concord
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!